Elon Musk Makes Over-The-Odds $41 Billion Twitter Takeover Bid
Elon Musk Makes Over-The-Odds $41 Billion Twitter Takeover Bid
14.04.2022
Tesla Motors founder Elon Musk has made an audacious $41 billion takeover bid for social media giant Twitter.The South African venture capitalists has offered $54.20 per share to existing investors.That was 38 per cent over market value for the US-based Big Tech behemoth on April 1, the last trading day before Musk's purchase of a 9.2 per cent stake in the corporation for $2.89 billion was announced on April 4.That announcement caused Twitter shares to jump in value by 28 per cent. But it also prompted one existing shareholder to sue Musk for failing to disclose the information to investors — causing them to miss the lucrative opportunity to buy up stock beforehand.Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said on Sunday that Musk had waived his right to a seat on the Twitter board — which under the company's rules would have limited his shareholding to 14.9 per cent.Musk had previously criticised Twitter for its policy of censoring some posts and suspending user's accounts — including ex-US president Donald Trump's — for political reasons. He had earlier mooted setting up a rival platform that would enshrine free speech. Former US weapons inspector Scott Ritter and Brazilian journalist Pepe Escobar are among prominent critics of US government policy who have been banned from Twitter in the past week.
11:13 GMT 14.04.2022
© AP Photo / Hannibal HanschkeTesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. As Twitter’s newest board member and largest shareholder, Musk is already floating suggestions for changes he’d like to see on the social media platform. In a series of tweets late Saturday, April 9, 2022, Musk said that the company should include an “authentication checkmark” as a feature of its Twitter Blue premium subscription service, which costs $3 a month.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. As Twitter’s newest board member and largest shareholder, Musk is already floating suggestions for changes he’d like to see on the social media platform. In a series of tweets late Saturday, April 9, 2022, Musk said that the company should include an “authentication checkmark” as a feature of its Twitter Blue premium subscription service, which costs $3 a month. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2022
© AP Photo / Hannibal Hanschke
Musk had previously criticised Twitter for its policy of censoring some posts and suspending user's accounts — including ex-US president Donald Trump's — for political reasons. He had earlier mooted setting up a rival platform that would enshrine free speech.
Tesla Motors founder Elon Musk has made an audacious $41 billion takeover bid for social media giant Twitter.
The South African venture capitalists has offered $54.20 per share to existing investors.
That was 38 per cent over market value for the US-based Big Tech behemoth on April 1, the last trading day before Musk's purchase of a 9.2 per cent stake in the corporation for $2.89 billion was announced on April 4.
That announcement caused Twitter shares to jump in value by 28 per cent. But it also prompted one existing shareholder to sue Musk for failing to disclose the information to investors — causing them to miss the lucrative opportunity to buy up stock beforehand.
Screens display the trading information for Twitter on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2022
Musk Pledges Commitment to Influence Twitter via Social Media After Passing on Board Seat
11 April, 21:04 GMT
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said on Sunday that Musk had waived his right to a seat on the Twitter board — which under the company's rules would have limited his shareholding to 14.9 per cent.
Musk had previously criticised Twitter for its policy of censoring some posts and suspending user's accounts — including ex-US president Donald Trump's — for political reasons. He had earlier mooted setting up a rival platform that would enshrine free speech.
Former US weapons inspector Scott Ritter and Brazilian journalist Pepe Escobar are among prominent critics of US government policy who have been banned from Twitter in the past week.
