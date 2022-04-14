https://sputniknews.com/20220414/economic-migrants-virtue-signaling-democratic-party-trans-activism-and-more-1094745557.html
Economic Migrants, Virtue Signaling, Democratic Party, Trans Activism and More
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including two men accused of impersonating federal agents released on bail... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International
GUESTTodd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | Illegal Immigrants on Charter Buses, Demographics of Illegal Crossings at the Southern Border, and Work VisasThom Nickels - Author, Journalist | Blue Cities in America, Philadelphia Brings Back Mask Mandates, and Copy and Paste CultureIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Todd Bensman about economic migrants, illegals working in the black market, and asylum claims in America. Todd discussed the political stunt of Texas Governor Abbott and the illegal immigrants sent on buses to Washington D.C. Todd talked about the demographics of illegal border crossers and the financial assistance these migrants receive.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about virtue signaling, Democrat's policy changes over the decades, and Trans activism. Thom discussed the numerous failures of Democrat-led cities and the exodus of citizens from blue cities to Republican-led areas. Thom spoke on the negative effects of art and culture in America and virtue signaling among progressives.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Economic Migrants, Virtue Signaling, Democratic Party, Trans Activism and More
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including two men accused of impersonating federal agents released on bail, and COVID lockdowns in China Apple manufacturing plants to close.
Todd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | Illegal Immigrants on Charter Buses, Demographics of Illegal Crossings at the Southern Border, and Work Visas
Thom Nickels - Author, Journalist | Blue Cities in America, Philadelphia Brings Back Mask Mandates, and Copy and Paste Culture
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Todd Bensman about economic migrants, illegals working in the black market, and asylum claims in America. Todd discussed the political stunt of Texas Governor Abbott and the illegal immigrants sent on buses to Washington D.C. Todd talked about the demographics of illegal border crossers and the financial assistance these migrants receive.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about virtue signaling, Democrat's policy changes over the decades, and Trans activism. Thom discussed the numerous failures of Democrat-led cities and the exodus of citizens from blue cities to Republican-led areas. Thom spoke on the negative effects of art and culture in America and virtue signaling among progressives.
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.