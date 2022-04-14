https://sputniknews.com/20220414/as-new-world-order-takes-shape-russia-china--india-may-be-at-forefront-says-analyst-1094750757.html
At the end of March, US President Joe Biden addressed a crowd of CEOs at a quarterly meeting of the Business Roundtable declaring "a new world order", adding that the US will have to lead it. A Syria-based analyst is weighing in on what this order will look like.
The US-led "old world" is falling apart, believes Taleb Ibrahim, a Damascus-based political analyst: "What we will see now is a multipolar system. The US will still be there as a force but there will also be China, Russia, and India
, and they will create their own bloc to counterbalance that of the West".
The three countries have already taken steps in that direction. Shortly after Russia announced the start of its special military operation in Ukraine, the US - and many of its allies - slapped harsh economic sanctions on Moscow.
Major companies withdrew from Russia and any investment in the country's economy was frozen, with the Western world now contemplating how to demolish its dependency on Moscow's energy resources.
The idea behind those sanctions was simple, Ibrahim says. Unwilling to wage a full-scale war against Russia that might lead to the destruction of the entire world, the West wants to strangle it economically but that, claims the analyst, will not be an easy task.
Ending US Hegemony
Moscow is already fighting back. In March, Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced his country would only be selling its gas in rubles, thus lowering the status of the US dollar as the world's leading currency.
The country is also seriously considering an option where trade with China, India, and a number of other nations would be done strictly in their currencies, a move that might eventually become that final nail in the coffin for the US dollar.
"What Russia is trying to do is that it is attempting to get rid of the dollar's hegemony and dominance in the world", said Ibrahim.
"If Russia's current actions succeed, we will see more and more countries following suit and dropping the American national currency", he added.
In a way, this process has already begun. Disappointed with America's attitude, Saudi Arabia is now reportedly considering selling its oil to China
using the Chinese yuan.
Other reports suggest that several other nations are considering dropping the dollar
, including India, Iran, and Syria and the fear in Washington is that many more countries might be joining that club.
"Eventually, these countries will establish their own World Bank, with their own gold reserves. After this is done, they might also come up with their new world currency that will be competing with the US dollar. And at a later stage, they might also create their own military alliance, just like NATO", explained Ibrahim.
The analyst warns that the West will not be sitting idly by watching how Russia, China, and India establish their own world dominance. He says they will try to cripple the bloc by using their soft power. But the chances that they will succeed are low.
"In the past, before Europe and then later on the US came to prominence, eastern nations controlled the world. And history might repeat itself. When will that happen? Nobody knows but if the course Russia is currently taking continues, the new world order might start shaping up five years from now".