BREAKING NEWS: Suspect in Brooklyn Subway Shooting Reportedly Taken Into Custody
Video: Justin Timberlake Snaps at Paparazzi Asking Him About Britney Spears' Pregnancy
Video: Justin Timberlake Snaps at Paparazzi Asking Him About Britney Spears' Pregnancy
Britney Spears announced her big news earlier this week, revealing that she and her fiance Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.
viral
justin timberlake
britney spears
pregnancy
viral, justin timberlake, britney spears, pregnancy

Video: Justin Timberlake Snaps at Paparazzi Asking Him About Britney Spears' Pregnancy

17:55 GMT 13.04.2022
Pop superstars Britney Spears (R) and boyfriend Justin Timberlake (L) talk as they sit courtside at the NBA All-Star Game 10 February 2002 in Philadelphia
Pop superstars Britney Spears (R) and boyfriend Justin Timberlake (L) talk as they sit courtside at the NBA All-Star Game 10 February 2002 in Philadelphia - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / TOM MIHALEK
Britney Spears announced her big news earlier this week, revealing that she and her fiance Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.
It seems that Justin Timberlake is not very happy that his ex, Britney Spears, is pregnant - or at least, he doesn't want to talk about it with the paparazzi.
In a video that quickly went viral, a pap is heard asking Justin how he's doing and telling him that Britney "just announced that she’s pregnant with her third baby". But Timberlake's reaction turned out to be quite explosive.
"Stop!" he yelled, waving his hand. "Go away."
Spears, 40, revealed that she is pregnant via Instagram* on Monday, adding that her first thought was that she had simply gained weight. Her fiance, 28-year-old Iranian/American actor, Sam Asghari, also shared his feelings about the big news, saying that fatherhood will be "the most important job" he will ever have.
Britney already has two kids from her past marriage with Kevin Federline - Sean, 16, and Jayden,15.
She and Justin Timberlake dated from 1998 to 2002.
*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities
