US Attempts to Bolster Its Footing in Asia Through Ukraine Conflict

US Attempts to Bolster Its Footing in Asia Through Ukraine Conflict

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kym Smith, organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, co-founder of Soda City Bail Fund in Columbia, SC and an outside liaison for Jailhouse Lawyers Speak to discuss the charging of Lizelle Herrera of murder in Texas after she sought medical care to deal with complications that were the result of a self-induced abortion, the recent context of Texas’ effective ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and wave of attacks on reproductive health in states across the US, how anti-abortion bills in the south came at the same time as other reactionary bills attacking transgender people, and how that timing highlights the connections between women’s oppression and other types of oppression.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dave Lindorff, investigative journalist, Editor of the online publication ThisCantBeHappening.net and 2019 winner of an “Izzy” Award for Outstanding Independent Media to discuss the removal of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, the blatant hypocrisy of removing Russia while allowing the US to remain on the council despite the obscene rap sheet of the US, the US and NATO’s intervention in Ukraine and prolonging of the conflict and what an end to the conflict requires, and how the US is taking advantage of war hysteria to add to a ballooning budget to wage more death and destruction around the globe.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org, co-host of the ReBoot podcast to discuss the FBI contracting a social media tracking program to collect data from a vast array of social media sites and the privacy concerns raised by this software, the targeting of EU mission officials with NSO Group spyware and the major questions surrounding its use and the existence of the spyware industry, the European Union’s expansion of a facial recognition database and the inevitable violation of rights that comes with facial recognition, and the EU’s testing of a lie detection technology on its borders.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of dozens of books, including his upcoming piece “The Counter-Revolution of 1836: Texas Slavery & Jim Crow and the Roots of U.S. Fascism” to discuss the global implications of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the maneuvering of the US to goad nations like India and China into taking a side in the conflict, why the US effort to pressure India to take its side in the conflict in Ukraine is a fool’s errand, and what lessons Paul Robeson’s internationalist legacy has today for Black radicals as the US wages its white supremacist wars abroad.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

