Two Men Accused of Impersonating Justice Dept Agents & Duping Secret Service Released on Bail

Two men accused of impersonating law enforcement agents were released on bail on Tuesday in Washington DC. Judge G Michael Harvey granted bail to Haider Ali and Arian Taherzadeh, who had been arrested last week for allegedly claiming they were agents in the Department of Homeland Security.According to the prosecution, Ali and Taherzadeh tricked several Secret Service agents, to whom they lent property - and other individuals - into believing they were with the Homeland Security. The two men were allegedly pretending they were engaged in covert operations for the DHS. The judge, however, noted that although these actions constitute a felony, neither man has been charged with a crime of violence, so they can be released into the custody of relations who live in the Washington area.According to the judge, there was "no evidence of foreign ties in this case", and it is believed that no national security information was compromised. At least four members of the Secret Service have been placed on leave during the ongoing investigation into the case.

