https://sputniknews.com/20220413/they-compared-it-to-a-swastika-sweden-cancels-support-concert-for-ukraine-over-russian-balalaika-1094723176.html

'They Compared It to a Swastika': Sweden Cancels Support Concert for Ukraine Over Russian Balalaika

'They Compared It to a Swastika': Sweden Cancels Support Concert for Ukraine Over Russian Balalaika

Russia's special operation to demilitarise Ukraine has sparked numerous political bans, heavy economic sanctions, and cultural boycotts. However, the... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-13T07:12+0000

2022-04-13T07:12+0000

2022-04-13T07:12+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

news

scandinavia

music

cancel culture

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106002/37/1060023769_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_547412e348a446aae48d6691029e6733.jpg

The folk music band Södra Bergens Balalaikor's support concert for Ukraine in the Swedish city of Uppsala has been cancelled after the balalaika, one of its main instruments, was accused of being Russian.According to national broadcaster SVT, the organiser came under tremendous pressure from the public, with critics pointing out that the balalaika, a three-string musical instrument with a characteristic triangular wooden body, was a "national symbol of Russia".Södra Bergens Balalaikor was started in 1969 as an amateur band and today play Russian, Swedish, and Ukrainian folk music.Since the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, numerous cultural institutions across the globe have distanced themselves from Russia, to the point of boycotting Russian nationals and their work, despite age-old claims that art is separate from politics. Among others, the Berlin Film Festival boycotted films funded by the Russian state and the Stockholm Film Festival banned Russian films as long as the conflict lasts.However, the outbreak of anti-Russian sentiment sometimes strikes a comical note. For instance, the Swedish dairy company Arla decided to remove kefir, a fermented milk drink associated with Russia, as it deemed the packaging featuring characteristic onion domes reminiscent of the world-famous Saint Basil's Cathedral unsuitable and inappropriate.

https://sputniknews.com/20220322/twitter-ablaze-as-swedish-dairy-manufacturer-pulls-back-fermented-milk-over-russian-associations-1094075063.html

ukraine

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

ukraine, russia, news, scandinavia, music, cancel culture