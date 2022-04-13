https://sputniknews.com/20220413/technique-confidence-or-injury-whats-ailing-indian-cricket-teams-star-batter-virat-kohli-1094692950.html

Technique, Confidence or Injury? What's Ailing Indian Cricket Team's Star Batter Virat Kohli

Technique, Confidence or Injury? What's Ailing Indian Cricket Team's Star Batter Virat Kohli

Widely considered as one of the modern-day greats and arguably the best all-format player ever, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's stock has plummeted considerably... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-13T01:40+0000

2022-04-13T01:40+0000

2022-04-13T01:37+0000

cricket

cricket

international cricket council

sports

sports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093559512_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ddcd919a1156864955755eaa7ab252e9.jpg

In 2021, Virat Kohli finished another year without a ton in any form of cricket - international or domestic. It has been more than 29 months since the star batsman made a three-figure score in the sport.But what is a worrying sign for Indian cricket lovers is that his struggles have also now surfaced in the Indian Premier League (IPL) -- the professional men's Twenty20 cricket league, contested by ten teams based out of as many Indian cities. In the current edition of the tournament, Kohli has managed to put up scores of 41, 12, 5 and 48 in four games, and is yet to go past half century. Kohli's present problems with consistency or the lack of it is in stark contrast to the pre-2019 era.Before the aforementioned year, Kohli was a century-making machine, considering he was the fastest ever to hit the mark of 70 international centuries.His ability to pile runs, and make huge scores was even quite visible in the tournament. Till date, Kohli remains the only batter to go past 900 runs in a season in the competition, a feat he accomplished back in 2016.So, what happened to the cricketer that he started to even struggle for runs and not just centuries?Many experts believe Kohli's issues are due to a combination of reasons, including technique, confidence, and fitness.According to former Delhi Capitals media manager G. Rajaraman, who also runs the popular sports website Circle of Cricket, Kohli's problems are largely "technical.""But to sort out this technical issue, he needs to spend a lot of time in the nets. Kohli though doesn't have the bandwidth to work on his batting technique because there's no break in cricket now as one tournament goes and another comes," he added.On the other hand, ex-India spinner Gopal Sharma claimed that it was the non-existence of confidence which was playing havoc on Kohli's mind at the moment.As the 33-year-old hasn't made a big 100 for a long time, Kohli no longer is as focused as he once was during his prime and that's the main reason behind his struggles.Fitness may be another factor in Kohli's problems. Known for his maintaining a very high standard, the Delhi-born cricketer has been nursing a back injury for the past few years, which comes back to haunt him every now and then.Earlier this year, during India's tour of South Africa, the former Indian captain pulled out of a Test match because of the same problem, and was seen sporting a red warm vest in the next match to prevent the issue from escalating.Yet his barren run continued and the solutions are nowhere to be seen. Can he make a comeback in the current IPL? Only time will tell.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

cricket, cricket, international cricket council, sports, sports