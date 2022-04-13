https://sputniknews.com/20220413/suspect-in-brooklyn-subway-shooting-reportedly-taken-into-custody-1094741982.html

Suspect in Brooklyn Subway Shooting Reportedly Taken Into Custody

Suspect in Brooklyn Subway Shooting Reportedly Taken Into Custody

New York Mayor Eric Adams has pledged to double the number of police officers on the city's subways after the Tuesday shooting. Officers on duty failed to stop... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-13T18:00+0000

2022-04-13T18:00+0000

2022-04-13T18:26+0000

us

shooting

subway

new york city

nypd

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094736527_0:33:582:360_1920x0_80_0_0_5ec14e9c172b282415612f67adfd3c84.jpg

New York Police Department (NYPD) officials said on Wednesday that a suspect in the Tuesday shooting aboard a Brooklyn subway had been arrested. Three officials told CNN that 61-year-old Frank James had been arrested by patrol cops in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood.Early on Wednesday morning, the NYPD tweeted images of James, saying he was a person of interest in the shooting, with Adams later stating James had become a suspect. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told reporters that the keys to a U-Haul van James had rented in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, had been found in the subway station after the attack and that the van had been found five miles from the crime scene.The suspect set off smoke grenades and fired 33 shots inside the crowded subway car, shooting 10 people and leaving a total of 29 injured. Graphic images recorded immediately after the attack showed panicked passengers pouring out of the subway along with smoke, and blood smeared and pooling on surfaces. None of the victims has died so far.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

new york city

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, shooting, subway, new york city, nypd