BREAKING NEWS: Suspect in Brooklyn Subway Shooting Reportedly Taken Into Custody
18:00 GMT 13.04.2022 (Updated: 18:26 GMT 13.04.2022)
© AFP 2022 / NYPD / HANDOUTThis handout conbination of photos released on April 12, 2022 by the New York Police Department (NYPD), shows Frank James who is a person of interest in the investigation of a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 12, 2022
This handout conbination of photos released on April 12, 2022 by the New York Police Department (NYPD), shows Frank James who is a person of interest in the investigation of a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 12, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / NYPD / HANDOUT
New York Mayor Eric Adams has pledged to double the number of police officers on the city's subways after the Tuesday shooting. Officers on duty failed to stop the shooting and allowed the suspect to escape, while security cameras in the station were non-functional at the time.
New York Police Department (NYPD) officials said on Wednesday that a suspect in the Tuesday shooting aboard a Brooklyn subway had been arrested. Three officials told CNN that 61-year-old Frank James had been arrested by patrol cops in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood.
According to WABC, James was arrested following a stabbing incident, but the outlet did not say whether he was the victim or attacker.
Early on Wednesday morning, the NYPD tweeted images of James, saying he was a person of interest in the shooting, with Adams later stating James had become a suspect. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told reporters that the keys to a U-Haul van James had rented in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, had been found in the subway station after the attack and that the van had been found five miles from the crime scene.
The shooting happened inside an N line subway train on Tuesday morning as the train pulled into the 36th & 4th Avenue subway station in the eastern New York City borough of Brooklyn.
The suspect set off smoke grenades and fired 33 shots inside the crowded subway car, shooting 10 people and leaving a total of 29 injured. Graphic images recorded immediately after the attack showed panicked passengers pouring out of the subway along with smoke, and blood smeared and pooling on surfaces. None of the victims has died so far.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
