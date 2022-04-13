https://sputniknews.com/20220413/suspect-in-brooklyn-subway-shooting-now-in-custody-nyc-mayor-says-1094735961.html

Person of Interest in Brooklyn Subway Shooting Now a Suspect, NYC Mayor Says

Person of Interest in Brooklyn Subway Shooting Now a Suspect, NYC Mayor Says

Tuesday's shooting at a Brooklyn subway station left more than a dozen people injured, with the NYPD earlier identifying the person of interest as Frank James... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-13T12:52+0000

2022-04-13T12:52+0000

2022-04-13T13:21+0000

us

new york city

brooklyn

shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094736527_0:33:582:360_1920x0_80_0_0_5ec14e9c172b282415612f67adfd3c84.jpg

Frank James, the person of interest in the Brooklyn subway attack, is now a suspect, the New York City mayor's press secretary Fabien Levy announced on Twitter.Levy clarified that James "is NOT in NYPD custody at this time".Earlier, the NYPD shared a photo of James and offered a $50,000 reward for any information on him. According to the police, he is a Black 62-year-old man, who also threatened NYC Mayor Eric Adams in the past. The mayor's press secretary indicated that in light of this information, the NYPD had increased Mayor Adams' security presence. Adams called on citizens to be "vigilant", saying that the current evidence suggests that James acted alone. Tuesday's shooting in Brooklyn did not kill anyone, but left more than a dozen people wounded, with at least 10 injuries being considered serious.Police said they do not consider the incident to be terror-related.Correction: The initial version of the article said that the person of interest in the Brooklyn shooting has been taken into custody. The article has been updated to say that James is now a suspect, not just a person of interest, but he has not been taken into custody.

brooklyn

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, new york city, brooklyn, shooting