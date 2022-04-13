International
https://sputniknews.com/20220413/suspect-in-brooklyn-subway-shooting-now-in-custody-nyc-mayor-says-1094735961.html
Person of Interest in Brooklyn Subway Shooting Now a Suspect, NYC Mayor Says
Person of Interest in Brooklyn Subway Shooting Now a Suspect, NYC Mayor Says
Tuesday's shooting at a Brooklyn subway station left more than a dozen people injured, with the NYPD earlier identifying the person of interest as Frank James
us
new york city
brooklyn
shooting
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094736527_0:33:582:360_1920x0_80_0_0_5ec14e9c172b282415612f67adfd3c84.jpg
Frank James, the person of interest in the Brooklyn subway attack, is now a suspect, the New York City mayor's press secretary Fabien Levy announced on Twitter.Levy clarified that James "is NOT in NYPD custody at this time".Earlier, the NYPD shared a photo of James and offered a $50,000 reward for any information on him. According to the police, he is a Black 62-year-old man, who also threatened NYC Mayor Eric Adams in the past. The mayor's press secretary indicated that in light of this information, the NYPD had increased Mayor Adams' security presence. Adams called on citizens to be "vigilant", saying that the current evidence suggests that James acted alone. Tuesday's shooting in Brooklyn did not kill anyone, but left more than a dozen people wounded, with at least 10 injuries being considered serious.Police said they do not consider the incident to be terror-related.Correction: The initial version of the article said that the person of interest in the Brooklyn shooting has been taken into custody. The article has been updated to say that James is now a suspect, not just a person of interest, but he has not been taken into custody.
brooklyn
us, new york city, brooklyn, shooting

Person of Interest in Brooklyn Subway Shooting Now a Suspect, NYC Mayor Says

12:52 GMT 13.04.2022 (Updated: 13:21 GMT 13.04.2022)
This handout conbination of photos released on April 12, 2022 by the New York Police Department (NYPD), shows Frank James who is a person of interest in the investigation of a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 12, 2022
This handout conbination of photos released on April 12, 2022 by the New York Police Department (NYPD), shows Frank James who is a person of interest in the investigation of a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 12, 2022
© AFP 2022 / NYPD / HANDOUT
US
India
Global
Tuesday's shooting at a Brooklyn subway station left more than a dozen people injured, with the NYPD earlier identifying the person of interest as Frank James, offering a $50,000 reward for any information on him.
Frank James, the person of interest in the Brooklyn subway attack, is now a suspect, the New York City mayor's press secretary Fabien Levy announced on Twitter.
Levy clarified that James "is NOT in NYPD custody at this time".
Earlier, the NYPD shared a photo of James and offered a $50,000 reward for any information on him. According to the police, he is a Black 62-year-old man, who also threatened NYC Mayor Eric Adams in the past. The mayor's press secretary indicated that in light of this information, the NYPD had increased Mayor Adams' security presence.
Adams called on citizens to be "vigilant", saying that the current evidence suggests that James acted alone. Tuesday's shooting in Brooklyn did not kill anyone, but left more than a dozen people wounded, with at least 10 injuries being considered serious.
Police said they do not consider the incident to be terror-related.
Correction: The initial version of the article said that the person of interest in the Brooklyn shooting has been taken into custody. The article has been updated to say that James is now a suspect, not just a person of interest, but he has not been taken into custody.
