Person of Interest in Brooklyn Subway Shooting Now a Suspect, NYC Mayor Says
12:52 GMT 13.04.2022 (Updated: 13:21 GMT 13.04.2022)
© AFP 2022 / NYPD / HANDOUTThis handout conbination of photos released on April 12, 2022 by the New York Police Department (NYPD), shows Frank James who is a person of interest in the investigation of a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 12, 2022
Tuesday's shooting at a Brooklyn subway station left more than a dozen people injured, with the NYPD earlier identifying the person of interest as Frank James, offering a $50,000 reward for any information on him.
Frank James, the person of interest in the Brooklyn subway attack, is now a suspect, the New York City mayor's press secretary Fabien Levy announced on Twitter.
Levy clarified that James "is NOT in NYPD custody at this time".
On 4/12/22 at 8:30 AM, Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an "N" line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people. Anyone with info about the incident or his whereabouts should contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/MaeF16i4bX— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 13, 2022
Earlier, the NYPD shared a photo of James and offered a $50,000 reward for any information on him. According to the police, he is a Black 62-year-old man, who also threatened NYC Mayor Eric Adams in the past. The mayor's press secretary indicated that in light of this information, the NYPD had increased Mayor Adams' security presence.
Adams called on citizens to be "vigilant", saying that the current evidence suggests that James acted alone. Tuesday's shooting in Brooklyn did not kill anyone, but left more than a dozen people wounded, with at least 10 injuries being considered serious.
Police said they do not consider the incident to be terror-related.
Correction: The initial version of the article said that the person of interest in the Brooklyn shooting has been taken into custody. The article has been updated to say that James is now a suspect, not just a person of interest, but he has not been taken into custody.