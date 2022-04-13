Russian Users Demand $725,000 From Netflix for Leaving Market, Law Firm Says

https://sputniknews.com/20220413/russian-users-demand-725000-from-netflix-for-leaving-market-law-firm-says-1094728109.html

2022-04-13T09:29+0000

2022-04-13T09:29+0000

2022-04-13T09:38+0000

Netflix suspended its operations in Russia on 7 March due to the situation around Ukraine, following a number of foreign companies leaving the Russian market.At present, the claims of about 100 plaintiffs are being processed, but the number continues to rise, the senior partner of the bureau, Konstantin Lukoyanov, said.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the US and the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.

