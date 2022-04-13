https://sputniknews.com/20220413/russian-foreign-ministry-threat-of-chemical-terrorism-by-ukrainian-nationalists-very-real-1094720042.html
Russian Foreign Ministry: Threat of Chemical Terrorism by Ukrainian Nationalists Very Real
Russian Foreign Ministry: Threat of Chemical Terrorism by Ukrainian Nationalists Very Real
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow considers the threat of chemical terrorism by Ukrainian nationalists and military to be very real, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister...
Russian Foreign Ministry: Threat of Chemical Terrorism by Ukrainian Nationalists Very Real
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow considers the threat of chemical terrorism by Ukrainian nationalists and military to be very real, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik.
"We consider very real the threat of chemical terrorism
by fascist nationalists, operating under the patronage of the current Kiev regime, and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under their control," Syromolotov said.
"The high probability of such a scenario implementation is conditioned by multiple chemical provocations organized by armed extremist groups controlled by the United States and its NATO allies during the Syrian conflict," he said.
Syromolotov said an example of this was the staged provocation in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and the plans for chemical provocations in Donbas hatched by the team of Volodymyr Zelensky, about which Russia has repeatedly informed the UN Security Council and the OPCW.
“We will not be surprised if similar accusations are made against us in relation to the recent events at the Zarya plant (the town of Rubezhnoye), where militants undertook to blow up tanks with nitric acid so that the resulting cloud of toxic substances was carried by the wind to the settlement of Kudryashovka, liberated from them," he said.
"We do not rule out that such terrorist attacks will be repeated, since, according to some estimates, about 40,000 tonnes of highly toxic substances remain at this enterprise, including nitric, sulfuric and hydrochloric acids, as well as ammonia," Syromolotov said. Moreover, the deputy foreign minister added that Moscow also does not rule out a scenario in which nuclear material could be brought to Ukraine from third countries.
Russian Embassy Urges US to Destroy Its Own Chemical Weapons
In the meantime, the Russian Embassy in the US responded to State Department spokesman Ned Price's claims on Tuesday that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine, calling on Washington not to spread disinformation and to intensify the process of destroying its chemical weapons.
"We call on Washington to stop spreading disinformation," the embassy wrote in its Telegram channel. "Instead, colleagues should have intensified the process of chemical demilitarization of their country. The United States remains the only state party to the Chemical Weapons Convention that has not fulfilled the international commitments it made. The American arsenal of weapons of this type poses a real threat to humanity."
The embassy stressed that Price's allegations are not supported by any evidence at all.
"Ned Price once again distinguished himself by his idle talk, not substantiated by a single piece of evidence," the response reads.
Furthermore, the diplomatic mission noted that the Russian army does not have chemical warfare agents, and all stockpiles of chemical weapons have been destroyed years ago.
"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are successfully carrying out all their tasks on the Ukrainian territory. At the same time, they do not and cannot have any chemical warfare agents at their disposal because our country eliminated all chemical weapons stockpiles back in 2017," the embassy said.
They added that the data about the preparation of provocations by Ukrainian radicals using chemicals confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense caused great concerns.
"We also have questions about the origin of these substances," the embassy said.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to "protect of people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense's latest statements, the forces strike only
at the military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops and, as of March 25, they have completed the main tasks of the first stage - significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine.
The main goal in the Russian military department was called the liberation of Donbass, as the country has no plans of occupying Ukraine.