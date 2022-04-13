https://sputniknews.com/20220413/russian-foreign-ministry-threat-of-chemical-terrorism-by-ukrainian-nationalists-very-real-1094720042.html

Russian Foreign Ministry: Threat of Chemical Terrorism by Ukrainian Nationalists Very Real

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow considers the threat of chemical terrorism by Ukrainian nationalists and military to be very real, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

"We consider very real the threat of chemical terrorism by fascist nationalists, operating under the patronage of the current Kiev regime, and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under their control," Syromolotov said.Syromolotov said an example of this was the staged provocation in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and the plans for chemical provocations in Donbas hatched by the team of Volodymyr Zelensky, about which Russia has repeatedly informed the UN Security Council and the OPCW."We do not rule out that such terrorist attacks will be repeated, since, according to some estimates, about 40,000 tonnes of highly toxic substances remain at this enterprise, including nitric, sulfuric and hydrochloric acids, as well as ammonia," Syromolotov said.Moreover, the deputy foreign minister added that Moscow also does not rule out a scenario in which nuclear material could be brought to Ukraine from third countries.Russian Embassy Urges US to Destroy Its Own Chemical WeaponsIn the meantime, the Russian Embassy in the US responded to State Department spokesman Ned Price's claims on Tuesday that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine, calling on Washington not to spread disinformation and to intensify the process of destroying its chemical weapons.The embassy stressed that Price's allegations are not supported by any evidence at all.Furthermore, the diplomatic mission noted that the Russian army does not have chemical warfare agents, and all stockpiles of chemical weapons have been destroyed years ago.They added that the data about the preparation of provocations by Ukrainian radicals using chemicals confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense caused great concerns. "We also have questions about the origin of these substances," the embassy said.Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to "protect of people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."According to the Russian Ministry of Defense's latest statements, the forces strike only at the military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops and, as of March 25, they have completed the main tasks of the first stage - significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine.The main goal in the Russian military department was called the liberation of Donbass, as the country has no plans of occupying Ukraine.

