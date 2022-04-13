https://sputniknews.com/20220413/russian-embassy-urges-us-to-destroy-its-chemical-weapons-1094721084.html

Russian Embassy Urges US to Destroy Its Chemical Weapons

Russian Embassy Urges US to Destroy Its Chemical Weapons

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the United States, in response to claims by State Department spokesperson Ned Price about the possibility of... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-13T04:48+0000

2022-04-13T04:48+0000

2022-04-13T04:55+0000

us

chemical weapons

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093885395_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_c313feb047a7aba0afa439b782099066.jpg

The embassy also slammed claims by State Department spokesperson Ned Price about the possibility of Moscow using chemical weapons in Ukraine.The embassy stressed that the Russian armed forces do not have chemical warfare agents, as all stockpiles have been destroyed.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, chemical weapons, russia