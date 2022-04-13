https://sputniknews.com/20220413/russian-army-discovers-hidden-archives-of-ukrainian-security-forces-in-kherson-1094727959.html
Russian Army Discovers Hidden Archives of Ukrainian Security Forces in Kherson - Photos
Russian Army Discovers Hidden Archives of Ukrainian Security Forces in Kherson - Photos
09:26 GMT 13.04.2022 (Updated: 09:29 GMT 13.04.2022)
KHERSON, Ukraine (Sputnik) - Russian forces have found a hidden archive containing the personal files and medical records of Ukrainian security and police agencies at the Kherson Children's Regional Hospital in southern Ukraine, but the entire list of documents found will be kept confidential due to an ongoing investigation.
The hospital's archive staff said they were not aware of how the documents had been hidden in the medical facility and suggested that the former hospital chiefs, who fled before the arrival of Russian troops in the city, were probably responsible.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luпansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.