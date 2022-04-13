https://sputniknews.com/20220413/russian-army-discovers-hidden-archives-of-ukrainian-security-forces-in-kherson-1094727959.html

Russian Army Discovers Hidden Archives of Ukrainian Security Forces in Kherson - Photos

KHERSON, Ukraine (Sputnik) - Russian forces have found a hidden archive containing the personal files and medical records of Ukrainian security and police...

The hospital's archive staff said they were not aware of how the documents had been hidden in the medical facility and suggested that the former hospital chiefs, who fled before the arrival of Russian troops in the city, were probably responsible.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luпansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

