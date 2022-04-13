International
Roscosmos Chief on ESA Suspension of Joint Work on Moon: 'Good Riddance'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said that in response to the suspension of participation in the Russian lunar program by the European Space...
14:23 GMT 13.04.2022
© AP Photo / Dmitri LovetskyA bird is silhouetted against the full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, March 29, 2021.
A bird is silhouetted against the full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, March 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
© AP Photo / Dmitri Lovetsky
