Roscosmos Chief on ESA Suspension of Joint Work on Moon: 'Good Riddance'
Roscosmos Chief on ESA Suspension of Joint Work on Moon: 'Good Riddance'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said that in response to the suspension of participation in the Russian lunar program by the European Space Agency (ESA), European devices would be removed from Russian spacecraft.
"The European Space Agency has announced the suspension of participation in Russian lunar programs. So, we will remove their devices from our spacecraft. Good riddance," Rogozin said on Telegram.
The ESA was supposed to supply about 10 scientific and technological devices for Russian automatic lunar stations. In particular, it was planned to equip Luna-25 with a Pilot-D navigation camera, and the Luna-27 station with a drill and a high-precision landing system.
Earlier, the Russian Academy of Sciences' Space Council proposed to create a domestic soil-taking device and a precision landing system for the Luna-27 mission in addition to similar European systems in case of unforeseen situations.