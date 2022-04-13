PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tribute to Victims of 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
© AFP 2022 / PRAKASH SINGHIndia's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint press briefing with his Nepal's counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba (not pictured) after the exchange of agreements ceremony at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on April 2, 2022.
On 13 April 1919, the British Army under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, opened fire on a crowd gathered at Jallianwala Bagh, in Amritsar city in India's state of Punjab. The people had congregated for the Baisakhi festival and to protest peacefully against the arrest of two key freedom fighters -- Dr Satya Pal and Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the nation in paying tribute to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which was took place on this day in 1919 while the country was under British rule.
In his message posted on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi talked of those who died in the event, saying that “their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will motivate future generations”.
He also shared the speech he made when the renovated complex of the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial was inaugurated last year.
At the same time, Rahul Gandhi, leader of the country's main opposition party, Congress, paid tribute to the martyrs and said “the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh showed the world the cruelty of an autocratic regime”.
Various federal ministers, prominent politicians and netizens also remembered the ones who died on this day.
Federal Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet in Hindi: “I bow before the courage and valour of the immortal martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which is a symbol of the ruthlessness and brutal atrocities of foreign rule.”
"Their dedication, and sacrifice for the freedom of Mother India will continue to inspire coming generations to give up their life for the unity and integrity of the country," he added.
In 1919, following orders of Colonel Reginald Dyer, British troops fired at hundreds of unarmed protesters and pilgrims. They had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh (a garden) to celebrate the Punjabi festival of Baisakhi, and oppose the arrest of two prominent freedom fighters by British rulers.
According to British government records, a total of 379 people including men, women, and children were killed and 1,200 were wounded in the incident. However, media reports suggested that more than 1,000 people died in the firing.