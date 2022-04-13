https://sputniknews.com/20220413/pakistans-failing-economy-to-likely-worsen-political-crisis-1094725946.html

Pakistan's Failing Economy to Likely Worsen Political Crisis

This past Sunday, the Pakistani Parliament ousted Imran Khan in a 174-0 vote of no confidence. Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was elected the new prime minister the next day.According to the expert, Pakistan also needs to immediately rectify its foreign relations with partners in the West, including repairing "strained diplomatic ties with the United States".Sharif will "face an uphill battle", the expert said. She suggested that Sharif's priorities in office could include "maintaining political harmony and consensus to successfully lead a coalition government, providing relief to people, strengthening foreign relations with brotherly and neighbouring countries, repairing strained diplomatic ties with the United States, overcoming budget and trade deficits, and normalising a highly polarised society".The opposition's strategy will be to form a consensus government for three months and carry out electoral reforms to ensure fair elections, Kamran believes.Khan Blames American InvolvementThese plans may be endangered by Khan having accused Washington of orchestrating his removal, calling on supporters to take to the streets in protest and withdrawing his party from parliament, paving the way for a prolonged political crisis.Khan claims that the United States, displeased by his independent foreign policy choices, which have led to improved relations with China and Russia, manipulated the vote of no-confidence and worked behind the scenes to bring him down.The ex-prime minister argued that Washington was disturbed by his recent visit to Russia and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February. The US State Department has denied these allegations.Pakistani Senator Anwar Ul Haq Kakar told Sputnik that the opposition charged Khan's government with economic mismanagement.Kamran backed this opinion, saying that Khan's removal came amid the economy struggling with high inflation and a plummeting Pakistani rupee, adding that sources from the Foreign Office suggested that the ex-prime minister and his party had unfairly politicised and exaggerated a diplomatic communique to achieve their personal political goals.Pakistani Military Stays Out of CrisisBoth domestic and foreign media alleged that Pakistan's powerful military, which has traditionally had its say in foreign and defence policies, initiated or supported the removal of the prime minister, following his allegedly anti-Western rhetoric that affected a number of key relationships.Political experts told Sputnik that there are many factors, mostly economic, which led to the removal without any non-democratic force.Senator Anwar Ul Haq Kakar echoed his colleague's comment, stating that the "military has shown neutrality in this crisis".Kamran recalled that as early as 6 January, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced a long march and a no-confidence move to remove Khan from office.Starting on 27 February, Zardari led an eight-day long march from Karachi to Islamabad, and a no-confidence motion against Khan was submitted to parliament upon the conclusion of the march. The Pakistan Democratic Movement and the Pakistan Peoples Party have been mobilising the public and formed a plan to remove the prime minister since the beginning of the year.What Does Political Upheaval in Pakistan Mean for the World?The experts agreed that Pakistan would continue to play a traditional geopolitical role.According to her, peace and prosperity in Pakistan creates great opportunities for regional countries through different mutual regional projects.Surprisingly, no Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term. Twice the head of state has been ousted by army coups.

