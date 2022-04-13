https://sputniknews.com/20220413/number-of-covid-19-cases-worldwide-exceeds-500-million-johns-hopkins-university-says-1094724357.html
MOSCOW, April 13 (Sputnik) - The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed worldwide has surpassed 500 million, while the global death toll stands at over 6 million, according to the latest data provided by Johns Hopkins University.
To date, the total number of COVID-19 infections worldwide reached 500,363,741, with 39,980,541 new cases recorded during the last 28 days. The global death toll reached 6,183,944, with 136,432 patients dying over the past 28 days.
At the same time, over 11 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administrated around the world since the beginning of the pandemic.
The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020.