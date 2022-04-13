https://sputniknews.com/20220413/neptune-balloon-capsule-will-make-space-tourism-much-cheaper-but-it-will-still-cost-you-1094745166.html

Neptune Balloon Capsule Will Make Space Tourism Much Cheaper, But It Will Still Cost You

Neptune Balloon Capsule Will Make Space Tourism Much Cheaper, But It Will Still Cost You

In 2021, a billionaire spent $80 million to vacation in the International Space Station, with his trip preceded by months of training and preparation. However... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-13T22:38+0000

2022-04-13T22:38+0000

2022-04-13T22:36+0000

space tourism

neptune

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094745264_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_d4bac711c601f886b2f4498712634350.jpg

Space Perspectives have revealed their new ship, a hydrogen-filled, balloon-lifted capsule called “Neptune” that will bring passengers to the edge of space for far cheaper than contemporary rocket-fueled options offered by the likes of SpaceX and BlueOrigin.It is the “edge of space” that will have some hung up on Space Perspective’s offerings. The Neptune capsule won’t quite make it to outer space. Instead it will reach its peak at 20 miles above sea level. While it is far from the 62 miles it takes to reach the Kármán Line, the arbitrary point the world governing body for aeronautic and astronautic records use to determine when “space flight” has been achieved, it is still far higher than most humans will reach.For comparison, commercial flights typically fly six miles above the surface while hot air balloons reach just above half a mile.Up to eight passengers will be carried by a balloon, which is large enough to fit the Statue of Liberty to a view of the planet and stars that very few humans have been lucky enough to experience. The Neptune has what Space Perspectives is calling “the largest windows ever flown to space” and 360 degree views.Though it is by far the most accessible “space tourism” option currently available, tickets will still be out of reach for most people on the planet. For $125,000 a ticket, passengers get two hours going up at 12 miles per hour, two hours floating 20 miles above sea level and two hours descending down into the ocean. Included in that price are cocktails, snacks, WiFi, a fully equipped bathroom and a post-flight party.That is not cheap, but it is far less than Virgin Galactic's $250,000 flight that also does not pass the Kármán Line or SpaceX's $55 million for a trip to the International Space Station.It is also more accessible in another way: no training or health checks are required. Anyone healthy enough to board a commercial flight can take a trip on the Neptune.Space Perspectives are also calling the Neptune the world’s first carbon neutral spacecraft in existence. As mentioned, it does not use rockets, and Space Perspectives says the hydrogen will be sourced in a sustainable way. The little carbon footprint they cannot eliminate will be offset with donations to Cool Effect, a carbon offset provider.Every flight will include a research payload that will study the atmosphere and the effects of climate change.The capsule can be reconfigured for special events like weddings or dinner for two, but there aren’t any price details on how much extra that will cost. Flights are expected to start launching in late 2024, and require a $1,000 deposit that is payable via credit card or select cryptocurrencies.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

space tourism, neptune