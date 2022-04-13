https://sputniknews.com/20220413/moscow-ukraines-non-nuclear-status-stipulated-by-npt-not-budapest-memorandum-1094732720.html

Moscow: Ukraine's Non-Nuclear Status Stipulated by NPT, Not Budapest Memorandum

Moscow: Ukraine's Non-Nuclear Status Stipulated by NPT, Not Budapest Memorandum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is a non-nuclear country under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), and not under the Budapest Memorandum... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-13T11:07+0000

2022-04-13T11:07+0000

2022-04-13T11:07+0000

ukraine

npt

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

nuclear weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106056/68/1060566855_0:132:3000:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_55ffd2e0369e334ed9a7366429fffee7.jpg

Under the Budapest memorandum concluded in 1994, Ukraine renounced nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees from the other three signatories — Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, 2022, Kiev said that signatories to the Budapest Memorandum failed to honour their end of the agreement.Ukraine inherited nuclear competencies from the Soviet Union, which gives it the capacity to develop its nuclear potential, he added.The politician said that "it should also be taken into account that the statements of the Ukrainian leadership are supported by appropriate technical capabilities" because "the majority of the Soviet intercontinental ballistic missiles were made either in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic or assisted by Ukrainian enterprises".The NPT is an international treaty that aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology and promote cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy by furthering the goal of achieving nuclear disarmament.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, npt, nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), nuclear weapons