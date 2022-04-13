https://sputniknews.com/20220413/moscow-dubs-japan-a-neo-nazi-accomplice-for-dropping-ukraines-azov-battalion-from-terror-list-1094739470.html

Moscow Dubs Japan A Neo-Nazi Accomplice for Dropping Ukraine's Azov Battalion From Terror List

Moscow Dubs Japan A Neo-Nazi Accomplice for Dropping Ukraine's Azov Battalion From Terror List

Russia accused the Azov nationalist battalion of committing scores of war crimes in Ukraine and in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR)... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-13T15:01+0000

2022-04-13T15:01+0000

2022-04-13T15:27+0000

japan

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094102586_0:0:3011:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_69edab4ec05485428836fe3443f2868b.jpg

Russia's Foreign Ministry has condemned Japan's decision for dropping Ukraine's Azov nationalist battalion from its list of terrorist organisations and said that this marks Tokyo out as an accomplice to a neo-Nazi group. The ministry further argued that such a step undermines Japan's own security. Zakharova recalled that Japanese citizens suffered terrorist attacks around the world not so long ago and noted that Russia gave its active support in resolving such incidents.Japan's Defence Ministry said earlier that it will consider sending further aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including the Azov nationalist battalion, which was repeatedly caught committing war crimes during Kiev's campaign against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).

japan

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

japan, russia, ukraine