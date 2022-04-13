International
Moscow Dubs Japan A Neo-Nazi Accomplice for Dropping Ukraine's Azov Battalion From Terror List
Russia's Foreign Ministry has condemned Japan's decision for dropping Ukraine's Azov nationalist battalion from its list of terrorist organisations and said that this marks Tokyo out as an accomplice to a neo-Nazi group. The ministry further argued that such a step undermines Japan's own security. Zakharova recalled that Japanese citizens suffered terrorist attacks around the world not so long ago and noted that Russia gave its active support in resolving such incidents.Japan's Defence Ministry said earlier that it will consider sending further aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including the Azov nationalist battalion, which was repeatedly caught committing war crimes during Kiev's campaign against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).
Moscow Dubs Japan A Neo-Nazi Accomplice for Dropping Ukraine's Azov Battalion From Terror List

15:01 GMT 13.04.2022 (Updated: 15:27 GMT 13.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyServicemen from the Azov volunteer battalion read a prayer during a ceremony before being sent to eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Aug.17, 2015.
Servicemen from the Azov volunteer battalion read a prayer during a ceremony before being sent to eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Aug.17, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Tim Korso
