https://sputniknews.com/20220413/moscow-dubs-japan-a-neo-nazi-accomplice-for-dropping-ukraines-azov-battalion-from-terror-list-1094739470.html
Moscow Dubs Japan A Neo-Nazi Accomplice for Dropping Ukraine's Azov Battalion From Terror List
Moscow Dubs Japan A Neo-Nazi Accomplice for Dropping Ukraine's Azov Battalion From Terror List
Russia accused the Azov nationalist battalion of committing scores of war crimes in Ukraine and in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR)... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-13T15:01+0000
2022-04-13T15:01+0000
2022-04-13T15:27+0000
japan
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094102586_0:0:3011:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_69edab4ec05485428836fe3443f2868b.jpg
Russia's Foreign Ministry has condemned Japan's decision for dropping Ukraine's Azov nationalist battalion from its list of terrorist organisations and said that this marks Tokyo out as an accomplice to a neo-Nazi group. The ministry further argued that such a step undermines Japan's own security. Zakharova recalled that Japanese citizens suffered terrorist attacks around the world not so long ago and noted that Russia gave its active support in resolving such incidents.Japan's Defence Ministry said earlier that it will consider sending further aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including the Azov nationalist battalion, which was repeatedly caught committing war crimes during Kiev's campaign against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).
japan
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094102586_141:0:2870:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ff05ca8167cff617a3a400f82a392879.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
japan, russia, ukraine
Moscow Dubs Japan A Neo-Nazi Accomplice for Dropping Ukraine's Azov Battalion From Terror List
15:01 GMT 13.04.2022 (Updated: 15:27 GMT 13.04.2022)
Russia accused the Azov nationalist battalion of committing scores of war crimes in Ukraine and in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), where they have been operating since 2014.
Russia's Foreign Ministry has condemned Japan's decision for dropping Ukraine's Azov nationalist battalion from its list of terrorist organisations and said that this marks Tokyo out as an accomplice to a neo-Nazi group.
"Unfortunately, this is not the first time in Japan's history, when its government has taken the side of an inhuman regime," Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova", said.
The ministry further argued that such a step undermines Japan's own security. Zakharova recalled that Japanese citizens suffered terrorist attacks around the world not so long ago and noted that Russia gave its active support in resolving such incidents.
Japan's Defence Ministry said earlier that it will consider sending further aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including the Azov nationalist battalion, which was repeatedly caught committing war crimes during Kiev's campaign against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).