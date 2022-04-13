International
https://sputniknews.com/20220413/marine-le-pen-vows-to-pull-france-out-of-nato-if-elected-president-1094736735.html
Marine Le Pen Vows to Pull France Out of NATO's Integrated Military Command if Elected President
Marine Le Pen Vows to Pull France Out of NATO's Integrated Military Command if Elected President
Le Pen will face Emmanuel Macron in the second round of presidential elections, due to take place on 24 April. 13.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-13T13:21+0000
2022-04-13T13:57+0000
europe
france
marine le pen
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Wednesday that she would withdraw France from the NATO Military Command, if she is elected.She also noted that France had already had such an experience: back in 1966, all French armed forces were removed from NATO's integrated military command, and all non-French NATO troops were asked to leave the country. Paris reversed the move and rejoined the bloc's military command only in 2009, during the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy.The politician has already called on France to leave NATO's integrated command over the years, saying the structure "perpetuates the anachronistic and aggressive logic of the Cold War blocs". The leader of the National Rally also stressed she is backing "strategic rapprochement" between the alliance and Russia.In the first round, which took place on Sunday, Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron came first with 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen gained 23.15%. Founder of the party La France Insoumise, left-wing MP Jean-Luc Melenchon, ended up third with 21.95 percent, and journalist Eric Zemmour came fourth with 7.07%. Gaullists and Socialists suffered their worst results in modern French history: the candidate for The Republicans, Valerie Pecresse, got 4.78%, and socialist Anne Hidalgo received a nugatory 1.75% percent.France, along with the United Kingdom, was one of the two signatories of the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947, which served as the foundation for the North Atlantic Treaty in 1949.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_110:0:1891:1336_1920x0_80_0_0_e7682516c8c0b4cbc33c12d9b0fae61b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, france, marine le pen, nato

Marine Le Pen Vows to Pull France Out of NATO's Integrated Military Command if Elected President

13:21 GMT 13.04.2022 (Updated: 13:57 GMT 13.04.2022)
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) / NATO flag
NATO flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Le Pen will face Emmanuel Macron in the second round of presidential elections, due to take place on 24 April.
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Wednesday that she would withdraw France from the NATO Military Command, if she is elected.

"We are not talking about leaving the bloc, but about leaving its command structure," the politician said.

She also noted that France had already had such an experience: back in 1966, all French armed forces were removed from NATO's integrated military command, and all non-French NATO troops were asked to leave the country. Paris reversed the move and rejoined the bloc's military command only in 2009, during the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy.
The politician has already called on France to leave NATO's integrated command over the years, saying the structure "perpetuates the anachronistic and aggressive logic of the Cold War blocs". The leader of the National Rally also stressed she is backing "strategic rapprochement" between the alliance and Russia.
© Sputnik / Kristina Afanasyeva / Go to the photo bankMarine Le Pen, French presidential candidate and leader of the political party the National Front, during a news conference following the first round of the presidential election.
Marine Le Pen, French presidential candidate and leader of the political party the National Front, during a news conference following the first round of the presidential election. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
Marine Le Pen, French presidential candidate and leader of the political party the National Front, during a news conference following the first round of the presidential election.
© Sputnik / Kristina Afanasyeva
/
Go to the photo bank
In the first round, which took place on Sunday, Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron came first with 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen gained 23.15%. Founder of the party La France Insoumise, left-wing MP Jean-Luc Melenchon, ended up third with 21.95 percent, and journalist Eric Zemmour came fourth with 7.07%.
Gaullists and Socialists suffered their worst results in modern French history: the candidate for The Republicans, Valerie Pecresse, got 4.78%, and socialist Anne Hidalgo received a nugatory 1.75% percent.
France, along with the United Kingdom, was one of the two signatories of the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947, which served as the foundation for the North Atlantic Treaty in 1949.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала