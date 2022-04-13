https://sputniknews.com/20220413/man-utds-offer-to-make-paul-pogba-premier-leagues-highest-paid-player-angers-other-stars---reports-1094737119.html

Man Utd's Offer to Make Paul Pogba Premier League's Highest-Paid Player Angers Other Stars - Reports

Man United's trophy drought may have run to a fifth year but their lack of on-field success hasn't prevented them from handing out phenomenal pay packets at... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

In order to keep Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, Manchester United have offered to make him the highest-paid footballer in the Premier League, but the proposal has enraged some members of the squad, British daily tabloid the Mirror reported.According to the newspaper, Pogba's wages are set for a manifold rise if he agrees to stay at United: the new deal sees him collecting $650,000 a week - an offer which has gone down like a bucket of cold sick among some of his teammates who don't feel he's worth more than the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo ($585,000) or David de Gea ($490,000).Pogba's contract with the English giants expires at the end of June. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid are among possible suitors who have all come sniffing. But his former club Juventus is the frontrunner to bring him back to Italy's Serie A.The 29-year-old midfielder returned to United for a second spell in 2016 but has failed to cement his position there because of an apparent lack of success.However, the biggest factor in his decision to leave the 20-time English champions is his ability to win titles.United last won a trophy back in May 2017 when they claimed the Europa League. Their silverware-free streak has now entered its fifth year after they were eliminated from the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, and the Carabao Cup, a tournament eventually won by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool last month.Moreover, Ralf Rangnick's men are also out of contention in the Premier League and are even struggling to make it to next season's top European competition as only the top-four qualify for it. At present United are seventh on the table.

