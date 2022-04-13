International
https://sputniknews.com/20220413/joe-biden-ridiculed-online-after-bird-apparently-poops-on-him-during-iowa-speech-1094729061.html
Joe Biden Ridiculed Online After Bird Apparently Poops on Him During Iowa Speech
Joe Biden Ridiculed Online After Bird Apparently Poops on Him During Iowa Speech
There have been a few misfortunes during Joe Biden's public speeches, but nature itself has never intervened...until now. 13.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-13T10:17+0000
2022-04-13T10:17+0000
us
joe biden
bird
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094729415_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_4a2228ab3ed8c0cfdf2da93504f6a147.jpg
As US President Joe Biden was delivering a speech in Iowa, elaborating on how Americans should blame the nation's current economic hardships on Vladimir Putin...a bird appeared to have pooped on him.The now-viral video of the embarrassing moment shows a signature white stain appearing on Biden's lapel. The bird itself was not caught on camera.The internet immediately concluded that, amid the historically low popularity among his human constituents, Joe Biden is now even facing disapproval from birds. Among those cackling at the incident was Donald Trump Jr, who sarcastically noted that "even the birds know"."That bird speaks for anyone who's filled their tank or gone shopping in the last 18 months", he tweeted, commenting on the video of the incident.Other people suggested that the bird that embarassed the president simply had a different political affiliation.A very different political affiliation, apparently.On Tuesday, the US Labour Department released a report, marking a grim milestone in American history as the consumer price index rose by 8.5% over last year - a new 40-year-high. In February, this number broke the record by being 7.9%.According to the Biden administration, however, the price hike is to be blamed entirely on the leader of an overseas nation - Russia's President Vladimir Putin. The White House continues to insist that it is Moscow's military operation in Ukraine that has prompted the unprecedented inflation in the US.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094729415_150:0:2817:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_48445e677683036f826788c879887b40.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, bird, viral

Joe Biden Ridiculed Online After Bird Apparently Poops on Him During Iowa Speech

10:17 GMT 13.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / SCOTT OLSONU.S. President Joe Biden speaks to guests during a visit to POET Bioprocessing on April 12, 2022 in Menlo, Iowa.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to guests during a visit to POET Bioprocessing on April 12, 2022 in Menlo, Iowa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / SCOTT OLSON
Subscribe
US
India
Global
There have been a few misfortunes during Joe Biden's public speeches, but nature itself has never intervened...until now.
As US President Joe Biden was delivering a speech in Iowa, elaborating on how Americans should blame the nation's current economic hardships on Vladimir Putin...a bird appeared to have pooped on him.
The now-viral video of the embarrassing moment shows a signature white stain appearing on Biden's lapel. The bird itself was not caught on camera.
"I'm here today to talk about what we're doing to lower costs for American families and put rural America at the centre of our efforts to build a future that's made in America", Biden was saying before the stain appeared on his jacket as he was explaining to Americans that the Russian president was to blame for the unprecedented 8.5% inflation in the country.
The internet immediately concluded that, amid the historically low popularity among his human constituents, Joe Biden is now even facing disapproval from birds. Among those cackling at the incident was Donald Trump Jr, who sarcastically noted that "even the birds know".
"That bird speaks for anyone who's filled their tank or gone shopping in the last 18 months", he tweeted, commenting on the video of the incident.
© Photo : Twitter / @JennaEllisEsqScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @JennaEllisEsq
© Photo : Twitter / @Yolo304741Screnshot
Screnshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
Screnshot
© Photo : Twitter / @Yolo304741
Other people suggested that the bird that embarassed the president simply had a different political affiliation.
© Photo : Twitter / @KamVTVScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @KamVTV
© Photo : Twitter / @Hcorrao123HenryScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @Hcorrao123Henry
A very different political affiliation, apparently.
On Tuesday, the US Labour Department released a report, marking a grim milestone in American history as the consumer price index rose by 8.5% over last year - a new 40-year-high. In February, this number broke the record by being 7.9%.
According to the Biden administration, however, the price hike is to be blamed entirely on the leader of an overseas nation - Russia's President Vladimir Putin. The White House continues to insist that it is Moscow's military operation in Ukraine that has prompted the unprecedented inflation in the US.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала