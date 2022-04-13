https://sputniknews.com/20220413/japans-sakura-tunnel-in-fukushima-reopens-to-public-after-12-year-closure-1094715264.html

Japan's Sakura Tunnel in Fukushima Reopens to Public After 12-Year Closure

A street in Tomioka, Fukushima boasts stunning Sakura trees, also known as cherry blossom trees. While the trees are common across Asia and northern Europe... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

Early April is the best time to see the “Sakura tunnel” in Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture of Japan. And for the first time in 12 years, the entirety of this Sakura-lined street in Tomioka will be open to the public.Sections of the street in the town of Tomioka had been closed to the public after the area was devastated by the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear incident in 2011. Restrictions were put in place for “specified reconstruction and recovery” of the beloved street in the Yonomori district, famous for its rows and rows of flagrant cherry blossom trees.As of Monday, residents of Tomioka were returning to their homes which were evacuated in 2011 after the nearby nuclear accident. Some 47,000 residents were forced to leave to avoid risk of radiation exposure. Now, the Tomioka municipal government has started to allow some former residents of the area to return to their homes, which are being monitored by officials.Tomioka’s government is contemplating next spring to fully reopen after years of decontamination work and infrastructure reconstruction following the nuclear disaster. But for now, they are hesitantly working towards that goal.Families, couples, and friends of Tomioka were able to enjoy hanami this year during a local festival which celebrates the Sakura tunnel on the 9th and 10th of April. The end of March and early April are when the cherry blossoms reach their peak bloom, so residents can enjoy the tree branches arching over the road, creating an atmosphere filled with soft hues of pink and a sweet floral aroma.A 63-year-old man who works as a security guard said he had to see the street’s cherry blossoms from behind a security barrier last year. This year, he says he is looking forward to immersing himself in the trees.Some 17 municipalities in Japan, including Tokyo, are continuing to impose COVID-19 restrictions on visitors who wish to celebrate their hanami season. And though the quasi-emergency measures have been lifted, between 20,000 and 40,000 new COVID-19 cases are being reported in the country every day. Officials are still urging citizens to wear masks, and to avoid drinking and eating in large groups.

