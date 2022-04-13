https://sputniknews.com/20220413/jake-sullivan-says-us-wants-weakened-russia-russia-seeks-to-end-unipolar-world-1094717118.html

Jake Sullivan Says US Wants "Weakened" Russia; Russia Seeks to End Unipolar World

Jake Sullivan Says US Wants "Weakened" Russia; Russia Seeks to End Unipolar World

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the US wants a world with an independent Ukraine and a weakened Russia even as the US displays complete... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-13T08:47+0000

2022-04-13T08:47+0000

2022-04-13T08:47+0000

radio sputnik

the critical hour

john durham

jared kushner

hunter biden

sergei lavrov

hugo chavez

jcpoa

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094717093_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_209d55fad4e9125da4f4f0b445e776f8.png

Jake Sullivan Says US Wants "Weakened" Russia; Russia Seeks to End Unipolar World US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the US wants a world with an independent Ukraine and a weakened Russia even as the US displays complete control of the Ukrainian government and military.

Dr. David Oualaalou, host of the “Geopolitics In Conflict” show on YouTube, international geopolitical consultant, global speaker, veteran former international security analyst, and author of several books, including "The Dynamics of Russia’s Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," joins us to discuss Ukraine. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the US wants a world with an independent Ukraine and a weakened Russia even as the US displays complete control of the Ukrainian government and military.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the media disinformation campaign. Scott Ritter's latest article explains how the US intelligence community destroyed its credibility by revealing its Ukraine disinformation operations. Also, Ritter's second article argues that the eastward expansion of NATO was always about regime change in Russia.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. South Korea's new hawkish president will mean complete alignment with Washington's neocons. Also, the US has positioned an aircraft carrier strike group near the Korean peninsula.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the move to a multi-polar world. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that the military operation in Ukraine is a move to end the irresponsible US-dominated world order.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran says that the US is not showing the will to revive the JCPOA. Also, Yemen has had its first week without airstrikes since 2015.Steve Poikonen, radio host and national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss US corruption. Jared Kushner is cashing in on $2 billion of Saudi money, while new Hunter Biden revelations threaten to derail the Biden presidency.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis, joins us to discuss Venezuela. The US coup against Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez was a trial that served to overthrow the governments of several other nations. Also, President Maduro argues that Western powers aim to destroy Russia to stop the shift to a multi-polar world.Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss Russia-gate. John Durham files new court documents to pry information from the files of the DNC, Hillary Clinton's campaign, and Fusion GPS.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio sputnik, the critical hour, john durham , jared kushner, hunter biden, sergei lavrov, hugo chavez, jcpoa, аудио, radio