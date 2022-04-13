https://sputniknews.com/20220413/ill-keep-you-posted-mike-pence-plays-coy-about-potential-2024-presidential-bid-1094727694.html

'I'll Keep You Posted': Mike Pence Plays Coy About Potential 2024 Presidential Bid

'I'll Keep You Posted': Mike Pence Plays Coy About Potential 2024 Presidential Bid

Although Mike Pence previously hinted that he might run for the US presidency in 2024, he is yet to officially confirm his election plans. Former US President... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-13T09:38+0000

2022-04-13T09:38+0000

2022-04-13T09:38+0000

us

mike pence

donald trump

joe biden

presidency

midterms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094725641_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e56e909361de366e8cfe9c7ed954d82e.jpg

Former US Vice President Mike Pence remained elusive when answering a question related to a possible presidential bid in the 2024 election.The remarks follow Donald Trump telling the Washington Examiner in mid-March that he did not believe people "would accept" Pence as his running mate in 2024 if he does decide to run for president again.The ex-US president was referring to Pence's refusal to reject the Electoral College count in January 2021 over Trump's claims that the vote was fraudulently calculated and the election was "stolen" from him.The 45th president's interview with the Washington Examiner came after Pence made it clear in February that he doesn't rule out a 2024 bid for president, and that he will contemplate taking part in the election following the 2022 midterms.Trump, Pence at Odds Over Certification of Election Results After Trump urged Pence to impede the certification of the Electoral College results in early January of last year, the then­­-vice president said he didn't have the authority to reject the electoral votes and on 6 January 2021, as chairman of the joint session of Congress, he certified the vote, confirming Democrat Joe Biden's victory.In the days after 6 January, media outlets began to speculate that Trump and Pence were no longer speaking to each other. Later, they reportedly did have a conversation, during which both men agreed to continue working together until the end of their administration.6 January 2021 also saw scores of Trump supporters besiege the US Capitol in Washington, DC, to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes in favour of Biden, causing a riot that claimed the lives of five people.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, mike pence, donald trump, joe biden, presidency, midterms