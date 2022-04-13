https://sputniknews.com/20220413/ill-keep-you-posted-mike-pence-plays-coy-about-potential-2024-presidential-bid-1094727694.html
'I'll Keep You Posted': Mike Pence Plays Coy About Potential 2024 Presidential Bid
'I'll Keep You Posted': Mike Pence Plays Coy About Potential 2024 Presidential Bid
Although Mike Pence previously hinted that he might run for the US presidency in 2024, he is yet to officially confirm his election plans. Former US President... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International
After Trump urged Pence to impede the certification of the Electoral College results in early January of last year, the then-vice president said he didn't have the authority to reject the electoral votes and on 6 January 2021, as chairman of the joint session of Congress, he certified the vote, confirming Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

In the days after 6 January, media outlets began to speculate that Trump and Pence were no longer speaking to each other. Later, they reportedly did have a conversation, during which both men agreed to continue working together until the end of their administration.

6 January 2021 also saw scores of Trump supporters besiege the US Capitol in Washington, DC, to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes in favour of Biden, causing a riot that claimed the lives of five people.
'I'll Keep You Posted': Mike Pence Plays Coy About Potential 2024 Presidential Bid
Although Mike Pence previously hinted that he might run for the US presidency in 2024, he is yet to officially confirm his election plans. Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised Pence after the latter refused to block congressional certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election in America.
Former US Vice President Mike Pence
remained elusive when answering a question related to a possible presidential bid in the 2024 election.
"I'll keep you posted", Pence told students at the University of Virginia on Tuesday as he kept smile on his face.
The remarks follow Donald Trump telling the Washington Examiner in mid-March that he did not believe people "would accept" Pence as his running mate in 2024 if he does decide to run for president again.
"Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end. We had a very good relationship", the former POTUS noted.
The ex-US president was referring to Pence's refusal to reject the Electoral College count in January 2021 over Trump's claims that the vote was fraudulently calculated and the election was "stolen" from him.
The 45th president's interview with the Washington Examiner came after Pence made it clear in February that he doesn't rule out a 2024 bid for president, and that he will contemplate taking part in the election following the 2022 midterms.
"All my focus right now is on 2022. I think we have a historic opportunity to reclaim majorities in the House and Senate, to elect great Republican governors around America and, in 2023, I'm confident the Republican Party will nominate a candidate who will be the next president of the United States of America and at the right time, my family and I will reflect and consider how we might participate in that process", the former US vice president told Fox News.
Trump, Pence at Odds Over Certification of Election Results
After Trump urged Pence to impede the certification of the Electoral College results in early January of last year, the then-vice president said he didn't have the authority to reject the electoral votes and on 6 January 2021, as chairman of the joint session of Congress, he certified the vote, confirming Democrat Joe Biden's victory.
In the days after 6 January, media outlets began to speculate that Trump and Pence were no longer speaking to each other. Later, they reportedly did have a conversation, during which both men agreed to continue working together until the end of their administration.
6 January 2021 also saw scores of Trump supporters besiege the US Capitol in Washington, DC
, to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes in favour of Biden, causing a riot that claimed the lives of five people.