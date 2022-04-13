https://sputniknews.com/20220413/iconic-comedian-actor-gilbert-gottfried-dead-at-67-1094717341.html

Iconic Comedian, Actor Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

Iconic Comedian, Actor Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

Gilbert Gottfried was known for his distinctive, raspy voice and unfiltered vulgar, manic stand-up routines.

Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday afternoon at the age of 67 due to a “long illness,” according to a post on his Twitter account that was written by his family. The 'Saturday Night Live' alum died due to an illness that affects the heart, his publicist and friend Glenn Schwartz told the Associated Press.Since the announcement of his death on Twitter, fellow comedians and other celebrities have taken to the social media platform to reminisce about moments they shared with the late comedian, as well as send their well wishes and sympathy to his surviving family members.Actor Jason Alexander, known best for his role as George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” was one of those who shared his thoughts and sympathies on Twitter, writing: “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.”Comedian and former host of “The Daily Show” Jon Stewart took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Gottfried, who he said was “just indescribably unusually hilarious.”Comedian Kathy Griffin seemed stunned at the loss of the “Problem Child” actor, simply writing on Twitter, “Oh no! Gilbert,” followed by three broken heart emojis.NBC News producer Manny Fidel shared a clip of Gottfried on the game show “Hollywood Squares.”Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin, who recently starred in the Oscar-winning film “CODA,” reminisced about a time when the comedian pranked her.Comedian and former late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien wrote on Twitter in memory of Gottfried. “I saw Gilbert perform in 1985 and when he entered to applause he said, ‘Thank you, thank you very much.’ He then continued to say ‘thank you’ repeatedly for ten full minutes. It was the nerviest, funniest thing I had seen. So sorry to lose this sweet and delightfully funny man.”Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara Kravitz, who is 52. The two were first married in 2007 and have two children, Lily, 15, and Max, 13.

