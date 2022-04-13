https://sputniknews.com/20220413/congress-youth-wing-protests-at-amit-shahs-delhi-residence-over-karnataka-contractors-suicide-1094735572.html

Congress Youth Wing Protests at Amit Shah's Delhi Residence Over Karnataka Contractor's 'Suicide'

Congress Youth Wing Protests at Amit Shah's Delhi Residence Over Karnataka Contractor's 'Suicide'

A contractor named Santosh Patil was found dead in a hotel in Udupi city of the Indian state of Karnataka on Tuesday. Patil had accused K.S. Eshwarappa... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-13T20:50+0000

2022-04-13T20:50+0000

2022-04-13T20:47+0000

india

india

narendra modi

narendra modi

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

karnataka

karnataka state

congress

congress

indian national congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107632/22/1076322228_0:99:1595:996_1920x0_80_0_0_8909c53b4f5f2024ae0892c785258744.jpg

Indian Youth Congress (IYC), the youth wing of the country’s main opposition party Congress, on Wednesday staged a massive protest outside the residence of Federal Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi demanding the sacking of minister in Karnataka state government K.S. Eshwarappa, who has been booked in the "suicide" case of contractor Santosh Patil.The protest was led by IYC national president Srinivas B.V."Santosh Patil while committing suicide has clearly said in his last words that BJP minister KS Eshwarappa's 40 percent commission demand made him take such an extreme step," Srinivas alleged.Earlier in the day, the Karnataka state unit of Congress submitted a letter to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot against the minister demanding his resignation and arrest.It further read that whenever Patil approached the minister and concerned officials for payment and for work orders, they insisted on the commission, stating that it had to be paid first and only then will the work order and payment be made.“The deceased had raised loans from private money lenders at exorbitant interest rates, thinking that payment would be made by the concerned authorities as assured by the minister,” the lead said.Congress also claimed in its letter to the Governor that Patil had even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Federal Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh about his plight but no action was taken.The state unit of the party demanded that the minister should be immediately dismissed from the state government and arrested. It also demanded that a criminal case be registered against Eshwarappa under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act along with other provisions of law.On Tuesday, Karnataka Youth Congress workers staged a protest near Eshwarappa’s residence in Shivamogga city of the state demanding the arrest of minister in connection with the alleged suicide of the contractor.However, the police detained all the protesters when they marched towards the minister’s residence.Eshwarappa Refuses to ResignDespite huge political uproar, Eshwarappa has refused to resign as he wondered if a WhatsApp message can be treated as a “death note”.Eshwarappa and his aides Basavaraj and Ramesh have been booked for abetment of suicide and a case was registered in Udupi on the complaint of Patil’s brother.Santosh Patil Suicide CaseSantosh Patil, a contractor in Karnataka, allegedly committed suicide in a lodge in Udupi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.According to the preliminary investigation by police, Patil was found hanging from the ceiling in Shambhavi hotel in Udupi. Patil had reportedly sent out a “death note” to his close relatives and friends via WhatsApp blaming the minister for taking the extreme step.According to media reports, Patil had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former state chief B.S. Yediyurappa to give protection to his wife and child after his death.

india

karnataka

karnataka state

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, narendra modi, narendra modi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), karnataka, karnataka state, congress, congress, indian national congress, politics, politics, politics, politics, protest, protest, political protest