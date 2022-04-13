International
'Clap Your President Right Now!': Saudi Sketch Mocking Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Goes Viral
'Clap Your President Right Now!': Saudi Sketch Mocking Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Goes Viral
Until now, it has been rare for anyone except US comedians to openly make fun of American politicians on national television. Well, it seems that Saudi Arabia...
A Saudi TV show panned US President Joe Biden and his VP, Kamala Harris, in an SNL-style comedic sketch, with the clip immediately going viral on social media. In the skit aired on the show "Studio 22" Saudi comedians appear to be grilling Biden for every single public appearance mishap that he has ever made: sleepiness, gaffes, awkwardness, and need for aides' assistance."Joe Biden" begins his speech with the intention to "talk about a crisis in Spain", with "Kamala Harris" having to correct him twice before he finally says "crisis in Russia".Then, "Biden" proceeds to address Russian President Vladimir Putin."And the president of China [to Harris], oh we didn't finish Russia?" the "president" continues, before calling "Harris" the first lady and then falling asleep again.The skit is finalised by "Harris" having to grab the president by the hands and drag him away from the stage, while urging everyone to "clap your president right now!"It seems that the Biden skit is now one of the most popular pieces of Saudi comedy, with social media users surprised that Saudi TV decided to mock the US administration.
13:56 GMT 13.04.2022
Until now, it has been rare for anyone except US comedians to openly make fun of American politicians on national television. Well, it seems that Saudi Arabia is ready to become a pioneer.
A Saudi TV show panned US President Joe Biden and his VP, Kamala Harris, in an SNL-style comedic sketch, with the clip immediately going viral on social media.
In the skit aired on the show "Studio 22" Saudi comedians appear to be grilling Biden for every single public appearance mishap that he has ever made: sleepiness, gaffes, awkwardness, and need for aides' assistance.
"Joe Biden" begins his speech with the intention to "talk about a crisis in Spain", with "Kamala Harris" having to correct him twice before he finally says "crisis in Russia".
Then, "Biden" proceeds to address Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"I want to talk about President of Russia, Putin, yeah Putin. Putin, listen to me, I have a very important message for you. The message is..." he says, before falling asleep, with "Harris" having to forcefully wake him up.
"And the president of China [to Harris], oh we didn't finish Russia?" the "president" continues, before calling "Harris" the first lady and then falling asleep again.
The skit is finalised by "Harris" having to grab the president by the hands and drag him away from the stage, while urging everyone to "clap your president right now!"
It seems that the Biden skit is now one of the most popular pieces of Saudi comedy, with social media users surprised that Saudi TV decided to mock the US administration.
