Book: Prince Andrew Spent Two Days in VIP California Home Binge-Watching Porn After Ferguson Split

The Duke and Duchess of York divorced in 1996 after some ten years of a rather complicated marriage. 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

Prince Andrew spent two days watching porn on cable TV in a swanky California estate a year after he split with Sarah Ferguson, according to a new bombshell book by former Tatler editor Tina Brown as cited by The Sun.The book claimed that Andrew stayed at a 200-acre golf ranch in Sunnylands Palm Springs, in a property that belonged to Lee Annenberg, the wife of former US Ambassador to the UK Walter Annenberg.Brown claimed that the Duke of York behaved like a sex-obsessed teenager during his stay, leaving Mrs Annenberg in disgust after he "holed up in his bedroom for two days apparently watching porn on cable TV".She also said that the Duke was a "useful idiot" for late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.Epstein, according to the book, used Prince Andrew as a magnet for securing lucrative deals with governments in "obscure foreign markets", which could not refuse him because the Duke of York was a royal. The late sex offender, for his part, was the royal's "investment adviser", knowing what buttons to push in order to manipulate Andrew.The friendship with Epstein would later ruin the Duke's reputation, forcing him to deal with a wave of allegations of sexual harassment and even give up his royal duties. Following his recent legal battle with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused him of raping her when she was underage, Andrew was stripped of his military titles. In order to settle the case, the embattled royal reportedly had to pay £12 million ($15.6 million).

