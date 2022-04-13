https://sputniknews.com/20220413/australia-us-ask-solomon-islands-to-reconsider-security-pact-with-china-1094732193.html

Australia, US Ask Solomon Islands to Reconsider Security Pact with China

Australia and the US have made another attempt to persuade the Solomon Islands to reconsider signing a proposed security agreement with China.On Wednesday, Australia's Minister for the Pacific Zed Seselja met Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in Honiara in an attempt to curtail China's military presence in the South Pacific island nation.The minister assured the prime minister that Australia is committed to working with the pacific island nation on its security needs and providing assistance "swiftly, transparently and with full respect for its sovereignty."Australia had already sent its chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, Paul Symon, and director-general of its Office of National Intelligence, Andrew Shearer, to Honiara to convey the concerns the deal has caused among the pacific nations.The Solomon Islands government has given assurances to Canberra about the bilateral security agreement and said it wouldn't allow China to build a military base.Talking about the proposed China-Solomon Islands agreement in Sydney on Wednesday, Gen David Berger of the United States Marine Corps raised concerns about "the way [it] happens and the consequences for the nations" involved.China's foreign ministry told the media on Wednesday, in response to the visits by Australian and US officials, that the security cooperation is not targeted at any third party and can serve as an effective supplement to existing regional cooperation.Without mentioning Australia or the US, the ministry said that the relevant countries should refrain from provoking confrontation.Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel, and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands "to assist in maintaining social order". The leaked draft agreement also mentioned that Beijing could send warships to the islands for stopovers and replenish supplies.

