https://sputniknews.com/20220413/australia-us-ask-solomon-islands-to-reconsider-security-pact-with-china-1094732193.html
Australia, US Ask Solomon Islands to Reconsider Security Pact with China
Australia, US Ask Solomon Islands to Reconsider Security Pact with China
The security pact between China and the Solomon Islands which is to be signed soon, has caused severe concerns in Washington and among its allies, resulting in... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-13T11:43+0000
2022-04-13T11:43+0000
2022-04-13T11:43+0000
pacific
solomon islands
australia
australian navy
pla
people's liberation army (pla) navy
chinese ministry of foreign affairs
us
us navy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094194374_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2f22bd92bb5fd39cb6f3591cb3902640.jpg
Australia and the US have made another attempt to persuade the Solomon Islands to reconsider signing a proposed security agreement with China.On Wednesday, Australia's Minister for the Pacific Zed Seselja met Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in Honiara in an attempt to curtail China's military presence in the South Pacific island nation.The minister assured the prime minister that Australia is committed to working with the pacific island nation on its security needs and providing assistance "swiftly, transparently and with full respect for its sovereignty."Australia had already sent its chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, Paul Symon, and director-general of its Office of National Intelligence, Andrew Shearer, to Honiara to convey the concerns the deal has caused among the pacific nations.The Solomon Islands government has given assurances to Canberra about the bilateral security agreement and said it wouldn't allow China to build a military base.Talking about the proposed China-Solomon Islands agreement in Sydney on Wednesday, Gen David Berger of the United States Marine Corps raised concerns about "the way [it] happens and the consequences for the nations" involved.China's foreign ministry told the media on Wednesday, in response to the visits by Australian and US officials, that the security cooperation is not targeted at any third party and can serve as an effective supplement to existing regional cooperation.Without mentioning Australia or the US, the ministry said that the relevant countries should refrain from provoking confrontation.Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel, and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands "to assist in maintaining social order". The leaked draft agreement also mentioned that Beijing could send warships to the islands for stopovers and replenish supplies.
https://sputniknews.com/20220329/utter-nonsense-solomon-islands-pm-lashes-out-at-us-allies-after-china-security-deal-backlash-1094279072.html
pacific
solomon islands
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094194374_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_145005e8f582633f9027b88b20b234ef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
pacific, solomon islands, australia, australian navy, pla, people's liberation army (pla) navy, chinese ministry of foreign affairs, us, us navy
Australia, US Ask Solomon Islands to Reconsider Security Pact with China
The security pact between China and the Solomon Islands which is to be signed soon, has caused severe concerns in Washington and among its allies, resulting in a plethora of visits to Honiara by American and Australian officials this month.
Australia and the US have made another attempt to persuade the Solomon Islands to reconsider signing a proposed security agreement with China.
On Wednesday, Australia's Minister for the Pacific Zed Seselja met Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in Honiara in an attempt to curtail China's military presence
in the South Pacific island nation.
"We have asked the Solomon Islands, respectfully, to consider not signing the agreement and to consult the Pacific family in the spirit of regional openness and transparency, consistent with our region's security frameworks," Seselja said after his meeting with Sogavare.
The minister assured the prime minister that Australia is committed to working with the pacific island nation on its security needs and providing assistance "swiftly, transparently and with full respect for its sovereignty
."
Australia had already sent its chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, Paul Symon, and director-general of its Office of National Intelligence, Andrew Shearer, to Honiara to convey the concerns the deal has caused among the pacific nations.
The Solomon Islands government has given assurances to Canberra about the bilateral security agreement and said it wouldn't allow China to build a military base.
Talking about the proposed China-Solomon Islands agreement in Sydney on Wednesday, Gen David Berger of the United States Marine Corps raised concerns about "the way [it] happens and the consequences for the nations" involved.
"This is, in other words, an extension of 'hey we're here with a cheque, we're here with money, we'd like to improve your port or your airfield or your bus station.' And that just sounds so great, until a year later or six months later," Berger said, implying that the deal will cost the pacific nation dear in the long term.
China's foreign ministry told the media on Wednesday, in response to the visits by Australian and US officials, that the security cooperation is not targeted at any third party
and can serve as an effective supplement to existing regional cooperation.
Without mentioning Australia or the US, the ministry said that the relevant countries should refrain from provoking confrontation.
Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel, and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands "to assist in maintaining social order". The leaked draft agreement also mentioned that Beijing could send warships to the islands for stopovers and replenish supplies.