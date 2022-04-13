International
Apple CEO Tim Cook Rails Against Antitrust Legislation, Warns of ‘Sideloading’ Security Risks
Apple CEO Tim Cook Rails Against Antitrust Legislation, Warns of ‘Sideloading’ Security Risks
The bipartisan Open App Markets Act seeks to encourage fairness in the Big Tech sector by encouraging app stores operating with more than 50 million US users
tim cook
apple
big tech
app store
Apple CEO Tim Cook loosely expressed opposition to the legislation that has gained bipartisan congressional backing, but lacks in cyber security and includes a number of red flags,such as the required sideloading.Warning of a future filled with “unvetted iPhones,” Cook told attendees of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) summit that tech-focused legislation in the US is primarily “taking away a more secure option” with the sideloading requirement included in this iteration of the Open App Markets.Cook highlighted that having one comprehensive package is comforting for those who value privacy–”one of the most essential battles of our time,” according to the Apple CEO.The Big Tech CEO asserted that the issue of privacy is “one of the most essential battles of our time.”Proponents of the legislation argue that the company is attempting to maintain its control over the app store so that it can maintain charging exorbitant fees and control over exploited developers.
04:09 GMT 13.04.2022
Evan Craighead
Apple to Face Additional Antitrust Charge Amid EU Regulators' Music Streaming Probe
