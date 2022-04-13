https://sputniknews.com/20220413/apple-ceo-tim-cook-rails-against-antitrust-legislation-warns-of-sideloading-security-risks--1094720815.html

Apple CEO Tim Cook Rails Against Antitrust Legislation, Warns of ‘Sideloading’ Security Risks

Apple CEO Tim Cook Rails Against Antitrust Legislation, Warns of ‘Sideloading’ Security Risks

The bipartisan Open App Markets Act seeks to encourage fairness in the Big Tech sector by encouraging app stores operating with more than 50 million US users... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-13T04:09+0000

2022-04-13T04:09+0000

2022-04-13T04:07+0000

tim cook

apple

big tech

app store

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103983/16/1039831650_0:188:3500:2157_1920x0_80_0_0_b2b38e7f99112f11fffdd4dc75472583.jpg

Apple CEO Tim Cook loosely expressed opposition to the legislation that has gained bipartisan congressional backing, but lacks in cyber security and includes a number of red flags,such as the required sideloading.Warning of a future filled with “unvetted iPhones,” Cook told attendees of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) summit that tech-focused legislation in the US is primarily “taking away a more secure option” with the sideloading requirement included in this iteration of the Open App Markets.Cook highlighted that having one comprehensive package is comforting for those who value privacy–”one of the most essential battles of our time,” according to the Apple CEO.The Big Tech CEO asserted that the issue of privacy is “one of the most essential battles of our time.”Proponents of the legislation argue that the company is attempting to maintain its control over the app store so that it can maintain charging exorbitant fees and control over exploited developers.

https://sputniknews.com/20220412/apple-to-face-additional-antitrust-charge-amid-eu-regulators-music-streaming-probe--1094686203.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

tim cook, apple, big tech, app store