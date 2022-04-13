https://sputniknews.com/20220413/29-people-injured-in-nyc-subway-attack-1094715754.html

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Viktor Medvedchuk arrested, and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dying at... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

29 People Injured in NYC Subway Attack On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Viktor Medvedchuk arrested, and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dying at age 67.

GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Putin Defending Invasion of Ukraine, Russia's Military Plans, and Biolabs in EuropeTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | French Elections, Defining Terrorism, and the New York Lieutenant Governor ResigningIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Sleboda about Russia's military execution in Ukraine, accusations of chemical weapon use, and media whitewashing Nazis in Ukraine. Mark discussed the chemical weapons accusations against Russia, and the lack of evidence supporting the accusation. Mark talked about the Victoria Nuland Biolab admission and the unverified stories surrounding Mariupol.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Ted Rall about the election process in France, New York politics, and New York City train shooting. Ted discussed the Brooklyn subway station and the lack of functional cameras. Ted spoke on the New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin arrested and the upcoming New York elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

