WATCH: Russian Ship Uses Missile to Destroy Ukrainian Bayraktar Drone
Since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, Russia has eliminated a whole host of aircraft, including at least 441 drones, the MoD said. 12.04.2022, Sputnik International
The Russian Defence Ministry published a video on Tuesday, showing a Ukrainian Bayraktar drone being destroyed off the western coast of Crimea by a frigate of the Black Sea Fleet. The footage shows a missile launched from the ship, targeting the Ukrainian UAV.Russian forces have been eliminating Ukrainian military objects over the past few weeks, using high-precision weapons to deliver strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure.
11:04 GMT 12.04.2022 (Updated: 11:09 GMT 12.04.2022)
Since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, Russia has eliminated a whole host of aircraft, including at least 441 drones, the MoD said.
The Russian Defence Ministry published a video on Tuesday, showing a Ukrainian Bayraktar drone being destroyed off the western coast of Crimea by a frigate of the Black Sea Fleet. The footage shows a missile launched from the ship, targeting the Ukrainian UAV.
Russian forces have been eliminating Ukrainian military objects over the past few weeks, using high-precision weapons to deliver strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure.