https://sputniknews.com/20220412/watch-russian-ship-uses-missile-to-destroy-ukrainian-bayraktar-drone-1094699775.html

WATCH: Russian Ship Uses Missile to Destroy Ukrainian Bayraktar Drone

WATCH: Russian Ship Uses Missile to Destroy Ukrainian Bayraktar Drone

Since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, Russia has eliminated a whole host of aircraft, including at least 441 drones, the MoD said. 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-12T11:04+0000

2022-04-12T11:04+0000

2022-04-12T11:09+0000

russia

ukraine

drone

bayraktar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0c/1094699496_0:4:1271:719_1920x0_80_0_0_25db54f0b01f16e0c1b924739dfda10d.png

The Russian Defence Ministry published a video on Tuesday, showing a Ukrainian Bayraktar drone being destroyed off the western coast of Crimea by a frigate of the Black Sea Fleet. The footage shows a missile launched from the ship, targeting the Ukrainian UAV.Russian forces have been eliminating Ukrainian military objects over the past few weeks, using high-precision weapons to deliver strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, drone, bayraktar