Ukraine and Russia Trade Blame for Missile Strike on Train Station in Donbass

Versions of the same story differ by country as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian military deliberately struck a Ukrainian train station... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

Ukraine and Russia Trade Blame for Missile Strike on Train Station in Donbas Versions of the same story differ by country as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian military deliberately struck a Ukrainian train station, while Russia denied it was responsible.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the missile strike on a train station in Donbass. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian military deliberately struck the train station, while Russia denied it was responsible.Dr David Oualaalou, host of "Geopolitics in Conflict Show" on YouTube, international geopolitical consultant, global speaker, veteran, and author of many books, including "Volatile State: Iran in the Nuclear Age", joins us to discuss the military situation in Ukraine. An article in Postil Magazine surmises that the developments the world is witnessing regarding the conflict have "causes that we knew about but refused to see", such as the expansion of NATO, the Western refusal to implement the Minsk Agreements, and the repeated attacks on the civilians living in Donbass in recent years.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Laith will discuss Israel's hopes that the US position on Iran could sink talks, a rare daytime Israeli airstrike targets northwest Syria, and Iran's Parliament seeks assurances that the US will honour the nuclear deal.Dr Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss France and Pakistan. French President Emmanuel Macron will face right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen in a runoff election as they vie to lead France as the country's president. And in Pakistan, ousted prime minister Imran Khan rallies support in his country after being voted out of office, as supporters publicly denounce the "foreign conspiracy" against him.Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine. He will talk about NATO planning a massive military buildup along Russia's border, Washington's promises to give Ukraine the "weapons it needs", and Ukrainian President Zelensky's accusations of Russia committing "another war crime" after the train station bombing in Donbass.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss the US prison crisis. Kiriakou penned a story in Consortium News detailing the atrocities found in the New York State prison system. Currently, the worst prison facility identified in New York is the Great Meadow facility, where the rate of self-harm stands at 155 per 1,000 prisoners.Kim Ives, editor and journalist at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti. So far this year, over 800 Haitians have landed in the Florida Keys. The rise in Haitian migrants in the US is mainly due to the humanitarian conditions and political instabilities that the nation has endured for almost the last fifty years.Oscar Chacon, co-founder of Alianza Americas, and Carlos Castaneda, immigration lawyer, join us to discuss immigration. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, says Texas will send buses of undocumented immigrants to the US Capitol if they're willing to go. The gentlemen also discuss Title 42 and why President Biden plans to get rid of it.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

2022

News

