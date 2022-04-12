https://sputniknews.com/20220412/the-upper-hand-queen-approves-new-book-about-royal-family-upstaging-prince-harrys-memoir-1094707413.html

The Upper Hand: Queen Approves New Book About Royal Family, Upstaging Prince Harry's Memoir

The Upper Hand: Queen Approves New Book About Royal Family, Upstaging Prince Harry's Memoir

Prince Harry's book is expected to be released in the run-up to Christmas, and the Royal Family seems to have taken some measures to eclipse it. 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-12T15:28+0000

2022-04-12T15:28+0000

2022-04-12T15:28+0000

uk

queen elizabeth ii

uk royal family

royal family

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082634102_0:56:3441:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_37cf4053efd6b5bac4bec7b59271a654.jpg

Queen Elizabeth has allowed her Personal Assistant and Senior Dresser of almost three decades, Angela Kelly to publish a new book revealing what life for the royal family was like during the pandemic, according to British daily tabloid, The Sun.It is expected to cover the story of "HMS Bubble", a hand-picked bunch of staff who isolated with Her Majesty to protect her during the pandemic and at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.According to the report, an update to Kelly's 2019 book 'The Other Side of The Coin' will be published next month, so it will compete against Prince Harry's forthcoming memoir and its potentially explosive details about the life of the royals. The Duke of Sussex previously stated he would write the book "not as the Prince I was born" but "as the man I have become", hinting at his rift with the family over the past years.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

uk, queen elizabeth ii, uk royal family, royal family