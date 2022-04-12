https://sputniknews.com/20220412/the-upper-hand-queen-approves-new-book-about-royal-family-upstaging-prince-harrys-memoir-1094707413.html
The Upper Hand: Queen Approves New Book About Royal Family, Upstaging Prince Harry's Memoir
Prince Harry's book is expected to be released in the run-up to Christmas, and the Royal Family seems to have taken some measures to eclipse it.
Queen Elizabeth has allowed her Personal Assistant and Senior Dresser of almost three decades, Angela Kelly to publish a new book revealing what life for the royal family was like during the pandemic, according to British daily tabloid, The Sun.
"The Queen personally gave Angela her blessing to share their unparalleled bond with the world and Angela is the first serving member of the Royal Household to be given this extraordinary permission," Publisher HarperCollins told the tabloid.
It is expected to cover the story of "HMS Bubble",
a hand-picked bunch of staff who isolated with Her Majesty to protect her during the pandemic and at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.
According to the report, an update to Kelly's 2019 book 'The Other Side of The Coin' will be published next month, so it will compete against Prince Harry's forthcoming memoir
and its potentially explosive details about the life of the royals.
The Duke of Sussex previously stated he would write the book "not as the Prince I was born" but "as the man I have become", hinting at his rift with the family over the past years.