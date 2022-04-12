Students, Activists Hold Peace March Supporting Russia in New Delhi
Many Indians feel a great affinity with Russia, because of the support it has given India over the past few decades over defence equipment, education and other sectors. Now, they feel that India should stand with Russia no matter how much the West puts mental pressure on the country to join in sanctions.
Dozens of students and activists gathered at Delhi's iconic Rajghat on Wednesday and held a peace march to support Russia during its military operation in Ukraine.
Supporters In Mahatma Gandhi Memorial
Speaking with Sputnik, Dr RB Singh, ex-deputy chairman of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said: "Russia has offered various reasons for Indians to support them. Russia has not only provided defence equipment, but also helped India during the 1971 war of liberation in Bangladesh."
The United States, on the other hand, backed Pakistan at the time and opposed the liberation of Bangladesh.
Love Russia Banner In New Delhi
"I feel sad that people are dying in Ukraine. But, Ukraine's government has forced this war on its citizens. On the other hand, Russia is trying to protect its borders," Dr Singh said.
Dr Singh feels that despite Moscow's warnings, Ukraine should have tried to understand why its neighbour does not want them to join NATO.
Supporters also visited the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, which is considered a sign of peace. After that, students were seen holding placards, raising slogans "We Support Russia", and "Indians and Russians are brothers".
Students Holding Placard
A few were even seen holding Russian flags and former Congress parliamentarian Jai Prakash Agarwal also expressed his solidarity with Russia in a video message.
Supporters In Peace March In Delhi
A senior retired Delhi Police officer, Vaid Bhushan Aggarwal, said: "Ukraine can't be considered a trusted ally of India. In 1998, Ukraine had voted against India for conducting nuclear tests."
"In 1950, India asked US and Russia to supply us with wheat as we were facing famine and other situations. The US discussed the terms and conditions and prices, but the Russian leadership immediately helped us without conditions," Purnima Anand, founder of the Global Peace Commission, stressed.
And a history student, Sarthak Aggarwal, believes that western media suppress the Russian narrative across the world.
"Sadly, western media has created its own narrative to justify Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky's crocodile tears. European countries, Canada and other nations are inviting him to their parliaments, but no one has invited Putin," Aggarwal added.
New Delhi has maintained a neutral stance over the whole situation in Russia. So far, India has abstained from voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution and UNHRC condemning Russian aggression.
India's opposition parties unanimously support the Indian government's stance on the matter.