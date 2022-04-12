https://sputniknews.com/20220412/russian-envoy-sends-letter-to-alberta-premier-regrets-move-to-cut-inter-regional-ties-1094713498.html
Russian Envoy Sends Letter to Alberta Premier, Regrets Move to Cut Inter-Regional Ties
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Tuesday that he has sent a letter to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to express regret over his decision to sever ties with three Russian regions.
"I sent a letter to the Premier where I expressed regret over such a hasty step, and drew his attention to the fact that any crisis, one way or another, resolves in the end and when peace comes, the whole truth about the genesis of the crisis and who is to blame for it comes out," Stepanov said.
He warned that this "emotional" and politically-motivated decision will harm contacts between people, and the provincial government should understand that it will be very difficult to restore these ties.
The Canadian province has severed ties with three Russian regions - the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, the Tyumen region and the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Area - over the Ukraine crisis.
When asked about the current state of inter-regional ties between the two countries, Stepanov stated: "Moscow notes their freezing on the Canadian side in the current conditions."
"The province of Alberta has taken the most radical step," he added. "I received a cc of the letter from Alberta premier Jason Kenney in which he states that Alberta is unilaterally terminating its ties with three Russian regions."
"They present it as a gesture of protest against the Russian special military operation. At the same time, we must understand that in fact such a gesture by the authorities is due to the fact that a powerful Ukrainian diaspora lives in the province, which, in fact, is pushing the authorities to make decisions that have nothing to do with the crisis in Ukraine," Stepanov said.
The Tuesday development is just the latest in a series of incidents that have taken place after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Earlier reports detailed Canada's possible move to expel Russian diplomats.