Russia to Resume Lunar Programme - Putin
Russia to Resume Lunar Programme - Putin
President Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday that Russia will resume the nation's lunar programme, noting that he's talking about the Luna-25 mission. The president stressed that number and quality of Russian satellite constellations will be significantly expanded.He also said that Russia will boost cooperation with Belarus on the issue, adding that Belarusian representatives will be sent into space. Putin noted that Russia indends to continue its work on next-gen transport spacecraft and space nuclear technologies, where the country has "a clear advantage".Luna-25, mentioned by the president, is a planned lunar lander mission by the Russian space agency Roscosmos. It is expected to land near the lunar south pole at the Boguslavsky crater, bringing scientific instruments to the Moon, which includes a robotic arm for soil samples and possible drilling hardware.
russia, putin

08:28 GMT 12.04.2022 (Updated: 08:59 GMT 12.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Dmitri LovetskyA bird is silhouetted against the full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, March 29, 2021.
A bird is silhouetted against the full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, March 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2022
© AP Photo / Dmitri Lovetsky
On the 61st anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's flight into space, the Russian president announced that the country will proceed with its space exploration plans despite all the pressure from abroad.
President Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday that Russia will resume the nation's lunar programme, noting that he's talking about the Luna-25 mission. The president stressed that number and quality of Russian satellite constellations will be significantly expanded.

"The generation of the creators of our national rocket and space programme left us not only a major technological foundation, but also the values that we still look up to today", Putin stated.

© Photo : Russian Space Agency Roscosmos / Go to the photo bankIn this handout photo released by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with the Fregat upper stage and 36 UK OneWeb communications satellites blasts off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Amur region, Russia
In this handout photo released by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with the Fregat upper stage and 36 UK OneWeb communications satellites blasts off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Amur region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2022
In this handout photo released by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with the Fregat upper stage and 36 UK OneWeb communications satellites blasts off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Amur region, Russia
© Photo : Russian Space Agency Roscosmos
He also said that Russia will boost cooperation with Belarus on the issue, adding that Belarusian representatives will be sent into space. Putin noted that Russia indends to continue its work on next-gen transport spacecraft and space nuclear technologies, where the country has "a clear advantage".
Luna-25, mentioned by the president, is a planned lunar lander mission by the Russian space agency Roscosmos. It is expected to land near the lunar south pole at the Boguslavsky crater, bringing scientific instruments to the Moon, which includes a robotic arm for soil samples and possible drilling hardware.
