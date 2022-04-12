https://sputniknews.com/20220412/russia-to-resume-lunar-programme---putin-1094695656.html

Russia to Resume Lunar Programme - Putin

Russia to Resume Lunar Programme - Putin

On the 61st anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's flight into space, the Russian president announced that the country will proceed with its space exploration plans... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

President Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday that Russia will resume the nation's lunar programme, noting that he's talking about the Luna-25 mission. The president stressed that number and quality of Russian satellite constellations will be significantly expanded.He also said that Russia will boost cooperation with Belarus on the issue, adding that Belarusian representatives will be sent into space. Putin noted that Russia indends to continue its work on next-gen transport spacecraft and space nuclear technologies, where the country has "a clear advantage".Luna-25, mentioned by the president, is a planned lunar lander mission by the Russian space agency Roscosmos. It is expected to land near the lunar south pole at the Boguslavsky crater, bringing scientific instruments to the Moon, which includes a robotic arm for soil samples and possible drilling hardware.

