https://sputniknews.com/20220412/russia-did-not-default-on-foreign-debt-all-issues-should-be-raised-with-us-finance-minister-says-1094702642.html
Russia Did Not Default on Foreign Debt, All Issues Should Be Raised With US, Finance Minister Says
Russia Did Not Default on Foreign Debt, All Issues Should Be Raised With US, Finance Minister Says
Russia made the last payment on its eurobonds on 4 April using rubles, due to the banks managing those payments refusing to convert the country's currency into... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-12T11:54+0000
2022-04-12T11:54+0000
2022-04-12T12:00+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
russia, us
Russia Did Not Default on Foreign Debt, All Issues Should Be Raised With US, Finance Minister Says
11:54 GMT 12.04.2022 (Updated: 12:00 GMT 12.04.2022)
Being updated
Russia made the last payment on its eurobonds on 4 April using rubles, due to the banks managing those payments refusing to convert the country's currency into dollars. The banks rejected the operation citing the US sanctions imposed on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.