Russia Did Not Default on Foreign Debt, All Issues Should Be Raised With US, Finance Minister Says
Russia made the last payment on its eurobonds on 4 April using rubles, due to the banks managing those payments refusing to convert the country's currency into... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International
11:54 GMT 12.04.2022 (Updated: 12:00 GMT 12.04.2022)
Russia made the last payment on its eurobonds on 4 April using rubles, due to the banks managing those payments refusing to convert the country's currency into dollars. The banks rejected the operation citing the US sanctions imposed on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.
