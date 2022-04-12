https://sputniknews.com/20220412/putin-and-lukashenko-hold-press-conference-after-talks-in-russian-far-east-1094691818.html
Putin and Lukashenko Hold Press Conference After Talks in Russian Far East
The Russian president and his Belarusian counterpart previously held talks discussing cooperation between Moscow and Minsk amid sanctions imposed by Western... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International
russia
belarus
vladimir putin
alexander lukashenko
Sputnik is live from the city of Blagoveshchensk, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are holding a joint press conference after visiting the Vostochny space centre in Russia's Far Eastern Amur Region on Cosmonautics Day (also known as the International Day of Human Space Flight).Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Sputnik is live from the city of Blagoveshchensk, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are holding a joint press conference after visiting the Vostochny space centre in Russia's Far Eastern Amur Region on Cosmonautics Day (also known as the International Day of Human Space Flight).
