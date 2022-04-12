International
BREAKING: Multiple People Reportedly Shot at Brooklyn Subway Station, Police Find 'Undetonated Devices'
Putin and Lukashenko Hold Press Conference After Talks in Russian Far East
Putin and Lukashenko Hold Press Conference After Talks in Russian Far East
The Russian president and his Belarusian counterpart previously held talks discussing cooperation between Moscow and Minsk amid sanctions imposed by Western... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from the city of Blagoveshchensk, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are holding a joint press conference after visiting the Vostochny space centre in Russia's Far Eastern Amur Region on Cosmonautics Day (also known as the International Day of Human Space Flight).Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Putin and Lukashenko Hold Press Conference After Talks in Russian Far East
Putin and Lukashenko Hold Press Conference After Talks in Russian Far East
russia, belarus, vladimir putin, alexander lukashenko

Putin and Lukashenko Hold Press Conference After Talks in Russian Far East

12:26 GMT 12.04.2022
