https://sputniknews.com/20220412/putin-and-lukashenko-hold-press-conference-after-talks-in-russian-far-east-1094691818.html

Putin and Lukashenko Hold Press Conference After Talks in Russian Far East

Putin and Lukashenko Hold Press Conference After Talks in Russian Far East

The Russian president and his Belarusian counterpart previously held talks discussing cooperation between Moscow and Minsk amid sanctions imposed by Western... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-12T12:26+0000

2022-04-12T12:26+0000

2022-04-12T12:26+0000

russia

belarus

vladimir putin

alexander lukashenko

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0c/1094698969_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_aebcfcc7e3a6d1fa3496790b676a707a.jpg

Sputnik is live from the city of Blagoveshchensk, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are holding a joint press conference after visiting the Vostochny space centre in Russia's Far Eastern Amur Region on Cosmonautics Day (also known as the International Day of Human Space Flight).Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin and Lukashenko Hold Press Conference After Talks in Russian Far East Putin and Lukashenko Hold Press Conference After Talks in Russian Far East 2022-04-12T12:26+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, belarus, vladimir putin, alexander lukashenko, видео