President Biden Reveals New Gun Control Measures on 'Ghost Guns'

On today's episode of "The Backstory", host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including China shipping weapons to Serbia, and Elon Musk leaving the board... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

President Biden Reveals New Gun Control Measures on "Ghost Guns" On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including China shipping weapons to Serbia, and Elon Musk leaving the board of Twitter.

GUESTIan Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | French Elections, Globalist Media, and Western Weapons Sent to UkraineManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and former Host of RT's In Question | The War on Language, College Student Confronts CNN Host, and Corporate NarrativesIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ian Shilling about Boris Johnson in Ukraine, censorship laws in Britain, and George Galloway. Ian predicted Emmanuel Macron will win the second round of elections. Ian spoke about Boris Johnson's visit to Ukraine and British censorship laws.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Manila Chan about the state of journalism, Hunter Biden's laptop investigation, and independent media outlets. Manila discussed the video of Brian Stelter confronted by a college student and Stelter's non-answer response. Manila talked about gender pronouns and the attack on womanhood.Also, President Biden announced new regulation on ghost guns, to track and catch illegal firearms.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

