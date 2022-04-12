https://sputniknews.com/20220412/ny-police-identify-person-of-interest-in-subway-shooting-issue-50000-reward-1094716399.html

NY Police Identify Person of Interest in Subway Shooting, Issue $50,000 Reward

At least 29 individuals, including 10 gunshot victims, were transported to three New York City hospitals Tuesday morning with non-life-threatening injuries... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

New York authorities have identified Frank James, 62, as a 'person of interest' amid an ongoing manhunt for the gunman who donned a reflective vest when he opened fire on subway commuters in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood on Tuesday, wounding at least 29 individuals who needed further medical treatment.Officials repeatedly stressed that James is only linked to the incident via a Monday U-Haul purchase van purchase in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. James has addresses in the states of Philadelphia and Wisconsin.The New York City Police Department (NYPD) also issued a description of the suspect, whose name has not been released. A $50,000 reward has been posted for information that leads to the arrest of the unnamed individual. The US-based moving equipment and storage rental company is cooperating with the NYPD, and has produced a rental agreement showing the van reservation for pickup occurred at 2:01 p.m. local time on Monday and was only requested for two days. The gunman--believed to be acting alone--deployed makeshift smokescreens before a barrage filled the subway with smoke and coated the platform with victims' blood. MORE DETAILS TO COME

