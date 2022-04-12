https://sputniknews.com/20220412/no-radiation-reported-after-liquid-leak-found-at-waste-plant-for-us-nuclear-weapons-manufacturing-1094686763.html

No Radiation Reported After Liquid Leak Found at Waste Plant for US Nuclear Weapons Manufacturing

No Radiation Reported After Liquid Leak Found at Waste Plant for US Nuclear Weapons Manufacturing

A New Mexico waste storage facility has reported that no radioactive contamination has been found after liquid was found in the bottom of a storage container... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-12T00:06+0000

2022-04-12T00:06+0000

2022-04-12T00:03+0000

nuclear waste

leak

radioactivity

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090851911_0:97:2048:1249_1920x0_80_0_0_1b290c421f448156161188c8db09b493.jpg

On Saturday evening, workers at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in southeastern New Mexico evacuated after finding liquid at the bottom of a drum of nuclear waste. While the liquid was radioactive, no leak was found outside the container, including in the air or on any person, according to the Carlsbad Current Argus.The emergency protocols were deactivated at 11 p.m. local time, per an update from WIPP officials.The massive facility is operated by the US Department of Energy and stores radioactive waste produced by the manufacturing of the US’ nuclear arsenal, which includes thousands of nuclear warheads made from uranium and plutonium. Through natural processes, radioactive elements like uranium and plutonium decay into isotopes of smaller elements as they emit alpha radiation, and those decay products can be just as radioactive, if not more so, than the material they came from. Eventually they will decay until they reach a stable isotope, but that process can take tens of thousands of years.That’s why the US decided to store this waste deep in the thick salt deposits of the Delaware basin, where it can be safely kept for up to 10,000 years. Two other similar deep geological repositories exist in Germany, at Morsleben and Schacht Asse. Washington originally intended to use Yucca Mountain in Nevada to store all its nuclear waste, including from power plants, but construction of the site was canceled in 2009 amid widespread local resistance to the plan due to radioactive leakage concerns and Native American objections to desecration of a site sacred to them.As a result of the Yucca Mountain cancellation, US nuclear power plants have been forced to store their own spent nuclear fuel in above-ground facilities. One large facility in Washington state, known as the Hanford Site, was responsible for refining most of the plutonium used in some 65,000 nuclear weapons built by the US since 1945. Today, it is a nuclear waste storage site, but has become infamous for radioactive leaks.Last month, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) auditing agency warned in a report about the high risk of runaway costs associated with fixing the site’s safety issues.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nuclear waste, leak, radioactivity, us