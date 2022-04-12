https://sputniknews.com/20220412/no-doubt-aims-objectives-of-special-op-in-ukraine-will-be-implemented---putin-1094695826.html

No Doubt Aims, Objectives of Special Op in Ukraine Will Be Implemented - Putin

A special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, following a request for help from the... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the objectives of the special military operation in Ukraine will be implemented."It will be so. There is no doubt", Putin said during a meeting with workers from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's Far East on Tuesday, commenting on the wish of one of them that the goals and objectives of the operation be fulfilled.According to him, this operation "has absolutely clear and noble goals".

