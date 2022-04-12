https://sputniknews.com/20220412/lonely-rider-only-person-talking-to-prince-andrew-now-is-his-horse-author-says-1094693025.html
Lonely Rider: Only Person Talking to Prince Andrew Now is His Horse, Author Says
However, Prince Andrew's suffering seems to be far from over, as a new scandal is unfolding: according to reports in the British media, the Duke of York and his family received money from former Goldman Sachs banker Selman Turk, who is now accused of fraud by Turkish millionaire Nebahat Evyap Isbilen.
Lonely Rider: Only Person Talking to Prince Andrew Now is His Horse, Author Says
According to journalist Tina Brown, author of "The Diana Chronicles", the Duke of York is considered a "coroneted sleaze machine", so there is a distance between him and the rest of the family.
People who follow the life of the British Royal Family know that many of its members enjoy horse riding. Prince Andrew is not among them, but, according to a royal expert, he has been doing a lot of it lately.
"All he can do now is go riding – Andrew used to absolutely hate riding by the way. But he's doing a lot of it at the moment because the only person who'll talk to him is the horse", Brown told The Daily Telegraph.
The author also noted that the whole scandal is "utterly grotesque".
“I was told only yesterday by someone at the Palace just how deeply distressing it has been for the Queen", she added.
Earlier this year, the disgraced prince settled a sexual assault case
brought against him by Virginia Guiffre, an alleged victim of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In the suit, Giuffre claimed that the Duke of York forced her to have sexual intercourse three times when she was a minor. Prince Andrew maintained his innocence, but in the end he decided to settle the case via an out-of-court payment
estimated at $16 million.
Due to the whole ordeal, the prince was stripped of his military roles and royal patronages, ceasing to use the title "His Royal Highness" (HRH) in an official capacity.
However, Prince Andrew's suffering seems to be far from over, as a new scandal is unfolding: according to reports in the British media, the Duke of York and his family received money from former Goldman Sachs banker Selman Turk
, who is now accused of fraud by Turkish millionaire Nebahat Evyap Isbilen.