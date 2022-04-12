https://sputniknews.com/20220412/lonely-rider-only-person-talking-to-prince-andrew-now-is-his-horse-author-says-1094693025.html

People who follow the life of the British Royal Family know that many of its members enjoy horse riding. Prince Andrew is not among them, but, according to a royal expert, he has been doing a lot of it lately.The author also noted that the whole scandal is "utterly grotesque".Earlier this year, the disgraced prince settled a sexual assault case brought against him by Virginia Guiffre, an alleged victim of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In the suit, Giuffre claimed that the Duke of York forced her to have sexual intercourse three times when she was a minor. Prince Andrew maintained his innocence, but in the end he decided to settle the case via an out-of-court payment estimated at $16 million.Due to the whole ordeal, the prince was stripped of his military roles and royal patronages, ceasing to use the title "His Royal Highness" (HRH) in an official capacity.However, Prince Andrew's suffering seems to be far from over, as a new scandal is unfolding: according to reports in the British media, the Duke of York and his family received money from former Goldman Sachs banker Selman Turk, who is now accused of fraud by Turkish millionaire Nebahat Evyap Isbilen.

