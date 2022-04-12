International
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Three Settlements in DPR
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February to stop the eight-year long war waged by Kiev in Donbass, which has claimed thousands of lives.
News
russia, ukraine, special operation
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Three Settlements in DPR

04:44 GMT 12.04.2022
Since the beginning of the op, Russian forces have eliminated at least 130 Ukrainian warplanes, over 2,000 tanks and other armoured vehicles, 99 helicopters, 441 drones, and 241 rocket launchers.
Russian forces and Donbass militias continue to advance, as they seized control of the port of Mariupol, and are encircling the last remaining Ukrainian radicals in the city.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
06:08 GMT 12.04.2022
Nokia Announces It's Leaving Russian Market
05:58 GMT 12.04.2022
Europol Launches Operation to Identify Russian Assets Under EU Sanctions
Europol Launches Operation to Identify Russian Assets Under EU Sanctions
05:48 GMT 12.04.2022
OSCE Monitoring Mission Must Stop Its Activities on DPR Territory Until 30 April, Foreign Ministry Says
The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine should stop its activities on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) by 30 April, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said on Tuesday.

"The mission's activities should not continue on the territory of the republic, since the political reality has changed — the Minsk agreements are no longer relevant, and the legal reality has changed due to the official recognition of the DPR by Russia", Nikonorova wrote on Telegram.

04:52 GMT 12.04.2022
Zelensky Signs Decree to Cancel Spring Draft and Demobilisation in Ukraine, Reports Say
04:45 GMT 12.04.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Three Settlements in DPR
According to the Donetsk People's Republic, Ukrainian forces shelled Yasinovataya, Avdeevka, and Novoselovka in the early hours of Tuesday, using 122-mm calibre rounds.
