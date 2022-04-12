LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Three Settlements in DPR

Since the beginning of the op, Russian forces have eliminated at least 130 Ukrainian warplanes, over 2,000 tanks and other armoured vehicles, 99 helicopters, 441 drones, and 241 rocket launchers.
Russian forces and Donbass militias continue to advance, as they seized control of the port of Mariupol, and are encircling the last remaining Ukrainian radicals in the city.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia