Le Pen Rules Out Teaming Up With Zemmour After Election
2022-04-12
PARIS (Sputnik) - Marine Le Pen, a French presidential candidate and leader of the right-wing National Rally party, said on Tuesday that her former rival, Eric Zemmour of the far-right Reconquete party, will not be joining her team if she wins as neither of them want this.
"No, it is impossible. Neither he nor I want it", Le Pen told the France Inter radio station, when asked whether Zemmour will join her team if she is elected the next French president.
On Sunday, France held the first round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron garnered 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen gained 23.15%,
which means they will face one another in the second round on 24 April.
Zemmour came fourth with 7.07% of votes and has urged his supporters to vote for Le Pen in the runoff.