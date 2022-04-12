https://sputniknews.com/20220412/le-pen-rules-out-teaming-up-with-zemmour-after-election-1094707553.html

Le Pen Rules Out Teaming Up With Zemmour After Election

On Sunday, France held the first round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron garnered 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen gained 23.15%, which means they will face one another in the second round on 24 April.Zemmour came fourth with 7.07% of votes and has urged his supporters to vote for Le Pen in the runoff.

