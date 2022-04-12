International
https://sputniknews.com/20220412/le-pen-rules-out-teaming-up-with-zemmour-after-election-1094707553.html
Le Pen Rules Out Teaming Up With Zemmour After Election
Le Pen Rules Out Teaming Up With Zemmour After Election
Le Pen Rules Out Teaming Up With Zemmour After Election
2022-04-12T14:00+0000
2022-04-12T14:00+0000
france
europe
marine le pen
eric zemmour
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105503/69/1055036993_0:14:3500:1983_1920x0_80_0_0_027a54d00d94df42786c5c8c41972e45.jpg
On Sunday, France held the first round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron garnered 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen gained 23.15%, which means they will face one another in the second round on 24 April.Zemmour came fourth with 7.07% of votes and has urged his supporters to vote for Le Pen in the runoff.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105503/69/1055036993_110:0:3222:2334_1920x0_80_0_0_c71ab2ce995c4c77654af1e536ab9b28.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, marine le pen, eric zemmour

Le Pen Rules Out Teaming Up With Zemmour After Election

14:00 GMT 12.04.2022
© REUTERS / Charles PlatiauMarine Le Pen of France's National Front (FN) political party at the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, June 27, 2017
Marine Le Pen of France's National Front (FN) political party at the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, June 27, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2022
© REUTERS / Charles Platiau
Subscribe
US
India
Global
PARIS (Sputnik) - Marine Le Pen, a French presidential candidate and leader of the right-wing National Rally party, said on Tuesday that her former rival, Eric Zemmour of the far-right Reconquete party, will not be joining her team if she wins as neither of them want this.

"No, it is impossible. Neither he nor I want it", Le Pen told the France Inter radio station, when asked whether Zemmour will join her team if she is elected the next French president.

On Sunday, France held the first round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron garnered 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen gained 23.15%, which means they will face one another in the second round on 24 April.
Zemmour came fourth with 7.07% of votes and has urged his supporters to vote for Le Pen in the runoff.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала