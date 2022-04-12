https://sputniknews.com/20220412/inflation-in-us-in-march-hits-85-reaching-highest-point-since-1981-labour-dept-says-1094704720.html

Annual Inflation in US in March Hits 8.5%, Reaching Highest Point Since 1981, Labour Dept. Says

Annual Inflation in US in March Hits 8.5%, Reaching Highest Point Since 1981, Labour Dept. Says

Energy prices rose 32.0 percent over the previous year, while the food index increased 8.8 percent, the largest 12-month increase since May 1981, the... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-12T12:34+0000

2022-04-12T12:34+0000

2022-04-12T12:57+0000

us

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105550/74/1055507458_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_cee45ebbabcd54660562b88b922094a2.jpg

US inflation has set a new 40-year high in March as the consumer price index rose by 8.5% over last year, the US Labour Department said on Tuesday.In the year to February, US consumer prices rose by 7.9%, which was also a 40-year high, following a four-decade record of 7.5% in January. Previously, polls suggested that the response by the Biden administration to the inflation issue was among the key reasons of its low rating: at least 69% of respondents said they disapprove of the president's handling of the matter.The wave of inflation comes a year after President Biden signed a $1.9 trillion legislative package, which stipulated $1,400 relief checks for most households.Americans are facing high inflation amid a hike in fuel prices, with the average cost for gasoline surging well above $4 across the country.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

us, inflation